Five Takeaways: Rams Allow Big Plays on Defense vs. Eagles

4) HEKKER LAUNCHING IT

Punter Johnny Hekker hasn't necessarily had the most work to do over the course of the season — as he's currently on track to have the least amount of punts he's ever had in a season by far. But he's been making the most of the opportunities he does have, flipping the field whenever possible.

That was especially true on Sunday, when Hekker punted three times, averaging 56.3 yards per punt with a net average of 52.0 yards.

With just 38 punts on the season — his previous career low, reached last year, was 65 punts — Hekker is still averaging 46.3 yards per punt in 2018.

5) IMPROVEMENT NEEDED ON THIRD DOWN

Offensively, the Rams have been solid on third down for much of the season — converting 42.2 percent of their opportunities. The club ranks No. 8 at that percentage.

But on Sunday, Los Angeles was only 4-of-12 in third-down efficiency, which is a key stat in illustrating why the Rams had trouble sustaining drives.

Players and coaches alike often talk about early-down efficiency when it comes to helping out on third downs. And especially in the last two weeks, the Rams have had trouble staying ahead of the chains to be in favorable down-and-distance situations. The Rams averaging just 5.6 yards per play — they're averaging 6.4 overall this season — is part of the reason why third down hasn't gone well.