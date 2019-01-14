Five Takeaways: Where the Rams improved on defense to defeat Cowboys

"[I] thought he was outstanding in those early downs. When he's able to do that, it makes a huge difference," McVay said. "I thought he really came with a great focus and concentration this week and I think it showed up with the way that he was able to play. Anytime that you're getting that kind of production and even sometimes it might not show up on the stat sheet, but you just look at the way that he influenced and affected the game a lot of the ways that we talk about Aaron [Donald], I thought Suh did that [Saturday] night and it was a big, big-time performance by him."