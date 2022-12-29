Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Chargers, Week 17

Dec 28, 2022 at 04:38 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Baker Mayfield each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing coaching against former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley,

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"He's a great coach, learned a lot from him." – McVay

  • Sunday's game marks the first regular season meeting between McVay and Staley since Staley became head coach of the Chargers.
  • McVay said Staley was instrumental in bringing the system foundationally derived from mentor Vic Fangio, and that he also learned about Staley's drive, "relentless approach" to finding solutions, ability to put players in the right positions, and agility and flexibility with the ways of being able to present things to an offense.

"The dance is definitely what sticks out." – Wagner

  • Quiet when he initially arrived in Los Angeles, Murchison's personality and performance were introduced to his teammates last Sunday with his two-sack performance – and ensuing celebrations – last Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
  • Wagner said Murchison has put a lot of work into understanding the Rams' defensive scheme and its nuances, and that it was fun to watch him have the performance he did in Week 16.

Related Links

"Looking forward to continuing to progress, and getting everybody better, too." – Mayfield

  • Mayfield's goals for the final two games of the season aren't any different from what he set out to accomplish when he first arrived in L.A. – "continuing the improvement and being comfortable in the system."
  • Through three games with the Rams, Mayfield has completed 58 of 84 pass attempts for 571 yards with four touchdowns against one interception.

Related Content

news

Gran día de la defensa de los Rams contra los Broncos resaltado por las dos intercepciones de Cobie Durant, incluido el primer pick-six de su carrera en la NFL

El back defensivo novato de los Rams, Cobie Durant, realizó su mejor actuación de la temporada cuando Los Ángeles forzó cuatro pérdidas de balón de los Denver Broncos.

news

"I think he's just gone about his business the right way": Sean McVay pleased with Cam Akers' approach and performance over second half of season

Cam Akers' big day against the Broncos in Week 16 has been the highlight of a promising back half of the season overall for third-year Rams running back.

news

Rams K Matt Gay on a huge Christmas Day win, kicking in the Frozen Tundra & thoughts on the World Cup | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 98

Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay joins J.B. Long to talk about the team's big win against the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day, what it was like kicking in the cold of Lambeau Field and his break down of the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

news

First Look: Rams take on Chargers on New Year's Day at SoFi Stadium

An early preview of Sunday's Week 17 regular season game between the Rams and the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 17

An aggregate look at where the Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 17 road game against the Chargers.

news

McVay: Larrell Murchison has "a little bit of a stinger," not expected to impact status for Week 17 vs. Chargers

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides an injury update on defensive tackle Larrell Murchison coming out of Sunday's Week 16 game against the Broncos.

news

Bobby Wagner finally gets to sack Russell Wilson, and adds an interception for good measure

As teammates with the Seahawks for a decade, Bobby Wagner never got the chance to hit or sack Russell Wilson. That changed Sunday when Wagner faced Wilson as an opponent for the first time.

news

Los Rams destruyen a los Broncos 51-14 y festejan el Día de Navidad con su mejor juego de la temporada

Cam Akers y Tyler Higbee se combinan para anotar cinco touchdowns y la defensa de L.A. brilla en una tarde de 4 pases interceptados y seis capturas de QB.

news

Big day by Rams defense vs. Broncos highlighted by Cobie Durant's two interceptions, including first pick-six of NFL career

Rams rookie defensive back Cobie Durant turned in his best performance of the season as Los Angeles forced four Denver Broncos turnovers.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Baker Mayfield, Tyler Higbee, Bobby Wagner and Cobie Durant react to 51-14 Week 16 win over Broncos

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Baker Mayfield, tight end Tyler Higbee, linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive back Cobie Durant's postgame press conferences following the team's 51-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Recap: Rams blow out Broncos 51-14 on Christmas Day

Big games from running back Cam Akers and tight end Tyler Higbee and timely takeaways by the defense help the Rams crush the Broncos at SoFi Stadium in Week 16.

Advertising