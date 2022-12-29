From the Podium: Chargers, Week 17

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Baker Mayfield each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing coaching against former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley,
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.
"He's a great coach, learned a lot from him." – McVay
- Sunday's game marks the first regular season meeting between McVay and Staley since Staley became head coach of the Chargers.
- McVay said Staley was instrumental in bringing the system foundationally derived from mentor Vic Fangio, and that he also learned about Staley's drive, "relentless approach" to finding solutions, ability to put players in the right positions, and agility and flexibility with the ways of being able to present things to an offense.
"The dance is definitely what sticks out." – Wagner
- Quiet when he initially arrived in Los Angeles, Murchison's personality and performance were introduced to his teammates last Sunday with his two-sack performance – and ensuing celebrations – last Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
- Wagner said Murchison has put a lot of work into understanding the Rams' defensive scheme and its nuances, and that it was fun to watch him have the performance he did in Week 16.
"Looking forward to continuing to progress, and getting everybody better, too." – Mayfield
- Mayfield's goals for the final two games of the season aren't any different from what he set out to accomplish when he first arrived in L.A. – "continuing the improvement and being comfortable in the system."
- Through three games with the Rams, Mayfield has completed 58 of 84 pass attempts for 571 yards with four touchdowns against one interception.