From the Podium: Chiefs, Week 12

"For a young guy with limited experience, his preparation, his attention to detail, his play energy, the way that he goes about his business, those are the types of things that led us to believe that this would be a good movie for us to watch with (RB) Kyren (Williams) in there." – Coen

Williams handled a bigger workload in Week 12 and produced seven carries for 36 yards, plus one catch for eight yards.

"Again, similar to the week before, couple things we can clean up with him, couple things detail-wise, but he plays his tail off and ultimately, that's what we're looking for," Coen said.