Los Angeles Rams players' causes take the field on December 4 for My Cause My Cleats campaign

Nov 28, 2022 at 02:03 PM
Los Angeles Rams players will bring awareness to charitable causes as part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign when the team hosts the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, December 4.

For the seventh consecutive season, NFL players are raising awareness for nonprofit organizations and causes on-field during Week 13. This year, more than 1,000 players around the league will participate and highlight efforts to help make a difference in communities across the country.

Below are the 28 Rams players and 16 coaches participating in this year's My Cause My Cleats campaign, and the causes/organizations they support:

PlayerCause/OrganizationDescription
Brian AllenNavy SEAL Foundation, Michael Sadler Scholarship FoundationThe Navy SEAL Foundation provides a comprehensive set of more than 30 essential programs for SEALS, veterans, and their families. The Michael Sadler Foundation helps young people build their legacies at an early age through programs and recognizes scholar athletes with strong character through awards and scholarships.
Tremayne Anchrum Jr.Set the ExpectationDedicated to ending sexual and interpersonal violence through prevention work with men, advocacy, and engagement with agencies serving survivors and their families.
Chandler BrewerAmerican Cancer SocietyA nationwide, community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem.
Riley DixonUplifting AthletesHarnesses the power of sport to build a community that invests in the lives of people impacted by rare diseases.
Aaron DonaldThe AD99 Solutions FoundationAims to change the trajectory of Pittsburgh’s underprivileged youth by providing the necessary resources needed in a free and safe environment so they can excel athletically, academically, and socially.
David EdwardsWarrior RisingFounded in 2015, Warrior Rising is a nonprofit started by Veterans, for Veterans. The Warrior Rising team transforms Veterans into Vetrepreneurs.
Jordan FullerJLH Social Impact FundEfforts combat systemic racism and socioeconomic inequality for businesses and nonprofits in underserved communities.
Matt GayOperation Underground RailroadShines a light worldwide on the global epidemic of child sex trafficking to rescue more children from slavery and assist law enforcement to seek justice for those who violate children. They place survivors on a path to recovery by partnering with vetted aftercare providers.
Jake GervaseRally for Reid FoundationProvides support for families and children impacted by childhood cancer and raises funds for pediatric cancer research.
Grant HaleyBe Not AfraidLiving donor liver transplant organization founded by Grant Haley’s mother and a living donor transplant recipient, Carla Neal-Haley. As she battled her own liver disease, the importance of raising awareness about living donor transplants and liver disease is near and dear to his families' heart.
Daniel HardyMovemberSince 2003, Movember has funded more than 1,250 men’s health projects around the world, challenging the status quo, shaking up men’s health research and transforming the way health services reach and support men.
Rob HavensteinWarrior RisingFounded in 2015, Warrior Rising is a nonprofit started by Veterans, for Veterans. The Warrior Rising team transforms Veterans into Vetrepreneurs.
Tyler HigbeeSpecial Olympics of Southern CaliforniaProvides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympic athletes and the community.
Troy HillStar Players AcademyStar Players Academy’s mission is to provide Black, Brown, Indigenous and People of Color in low-income communities with the opportunities, connections and resources they need to build fulfilling and successful futures.
Michael HoechtPat Tillman FoundationIdentifies remarkable military service members, veterans and spouses, empowering them with academic scholarships, lifelong leadership development opportunities and a diverse, global community of high-performing mentors and peers.
Cooper KuppCall of Duty EndowmentUses a performance-driven approach to fund organizations delivering the highest standard of quality and cost-efficient veteran job placement services. Beyond funding, they partner with their grantees to provide an array of advice and support aimed at maximizing their impact.
Quentin LakeSickle Cell Disease FoundationFounded in 1957, the Sickle Cell Disease Foundation has maintained a viable and reputable organization for over 60 years that addresses the needs of individuals with sickle cell disease and their families by emphasizing educational and support programs and services that meet the physical, psychosocial and economic needs of their clients.
David Long Jr.SKIP, Inc.Provides support services to children of incarcerated parents and their families and increases public awareness about underlying problems of these children through education, advocacy, and research.
Lance McCutcheonAmerican Foundation for Suicide PreventionDedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, AFSP is a voluntary health organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to act against this leading cause of death.
Max PircherOne World CharityCharitable association founded in December 2008 with the aim to support children in need in different life situations. This concerns not only a specified area, but includes abuse, education, integration, humanitarian help as well as serious diseases.
Brandon PowellDown Syndrome FoundationFounded in 2000 by a group of parents who wanted to develop a camp for young adults with Down syndrome, the Board of Directors are all volunteers and have a passion for offering a quality, safe, memorable camp experience.
Jalen RamseyThe Safety Corner FoundationThe mission of The Safety Corner Foundation is to inspire, equip, and empower by providing resources, tools, and guidance to those affected in underserved communities for academic and life success.
Allen Robinson IIAllen Robinson's Within Reach FoundationAllen Robinson’s Within Reach Foundation operates with a mission to provide educational opportunities and resources to low-income and inner-city Chicago-area students helping to place success within their reach.
Christian RozeboomFellowship of Christian AthletesSince 1954, FCA has been challenging coaches and athletes on the professional, college, high school, junior high and youth levels to use the powerful platform of sport to reach every coach and every athlete with the transforming power of Jesus Christ. FCA focuses on serving local communities around the globe by engaging, equipping and empowering coaches and athletes to unite, inspire and change the world through the gospel.
Nick ScottTHONA student-run philanthropy committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer. Their mission is to provide emotional and financial support, spread awareness, and ensure funding for critical research.
Ben SkowronekMake-A-Wish FoundationTens of thousands of volunteers, donors and supporters advance the Make-A-Wish® vision to grant the wish of every child diagnosed with a critical illness. In the U.S. and its territories, a wish is granted every 34 minutes.
Matt SkuraAmerican Foundation for Suicide PreventionDedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, AFSP is a voluntary health organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to act against this leading cause of death.
Matthew StaffordAcoustic Neuroma AssociationA patient-founded non-profit organization that serves more than 3,000 members including acoustic neuroma patients. Since its founding, thousands of individuals impacted by acoustic neuroma have received comprehensive and non-technical information about AN through the ANA.
Coaches/Football PersonnelCause/OrganizationDescription
Eric HendersonCoach Henny FoundationThe Coach Henny Foundation aims to bridge the gaps between youth of different races, nationalities and socio-economic backgrounds. The foundation is designed to foster an environment of inclusivity and encourage youth to communicate and learn from others.
Zac RobinsonAssociation for Frontotemporal DegenerationAFTD’s mission is to improve the quality of life of people affected by FTD and drive research to a cure. They work every day to advance research, awareness, support, education and advocacy.
Eric YarberNational College Resource FoundationA nonprofit educational enhancement organization whose mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at risk, low resource, homeless and foster students.
Rams Training Staff & Strength and Conditioning CoachesA Place Called HomeProvides a safe, nurturing environment with proven programs in arts, education and wellness for the young people in South Central Los Angeles to help them improve their economic conditions and develop healthy, fulfilling and purposeful lives.

NFL players and teams revealed their customized cleats on Unboxing Day today, which served as a league-wide unveiling.

Photos and descriptions of all cleats or shoes for Rams players and coaches can be viewed at www.therams.com/mycausemycleats.

The Rams worked with Los Angeles-based artist Miguel Montenegro as well as designers Joe Castro and G&T Customs to customize cleats for select players and coaches who elected to participate in the campaign.

Players will share images of their cleats and the stories behind them on social media using the hashtag #MyCauseMyCleats.

Rams players and coaches also have the option to raise funds for their cause of choice through auctioning their cleats on NFL Auction where 100% of funds raised will be donated to the charities they select. Fans may bid on player cleats at nflauction.nfl.com/ to help raise funds for the players' designated charities.

