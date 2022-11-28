Los Angeles Rams players' causes take the field on December 4 for My Cause My Cleats campaign

Brian Allen Navy SEAL Foundation, Michael Sadler Scholarship Foundation The Navy SEAL Foundation provides a comprehensive set of more than 30 essential programs for SEALS, veterans, and their families. The Michael Sadler Foundation helps young people build their legacies at an early age through programs and recognizes scholar athletes with strong character through awards and scholarships.

Tremayne Anchrum Jr. Set the Expectation Dedicated to ending sexual and interpersonal violence through prevention work with men, advocacy, and engagement with agencies serving survivors and their families.

Chandler Brewer American Cancer Society A nationwide, community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem.

Riley Dixon Uplifting Athletes Harnesses the power of sport to build a community that invests in the lives of people impacted by rare diseases.

Aaron Donald The AD99 Solutions Foundation Aims to change the trajectory of Pittsburgh’s underprivileged youth by providing the necessary resources needed in a free and safe environment so they can excel athletically, academically, and socially.

David Edwards Warrior Rising Founded in 2015, Warrior Rising is a nonprofit started by Veterans, for Veterans. The Warrior Rising team transforms Veterans into Vetrepreneurs.

Jordan Fuller JLH Social Impact Fund Efforts combat systemic racism and socioeconomic inequality for businesses and nonprofits in underserved communities.

Matt Gay Operation Underground Railroad Shines a light worldwide on the global epidemic of child sex trafficking to rescue more children from slavery and assist law enforcement to seek justice for those who violate children. They place survivors on a path to recovery by partnering with vetted aftercare providers.

Jake Gervase Rally for Reid Foundation Provides support for families and children impacted by childhood cancer and raises funds for pediatric cancer research.

Grant Haley Be Not Afraid Living donor liver transplant organization founded by Grant Haley’s mother and a living donor transplant recipient, Carla Neal-Haley. As she battled her own liver disease, the importance of raising awareness about living donor transplants and liver disease is near and dear to his families' heart.

Daniel Hardy Movember Since 2003, Movember has funded more than 1,250 men’s health projects around the world, challenging the status quo, shaking up men’s health research and transforming the way health services reach and support men.

Rob Havenstein Warrior Rising Founded in 2015, Warrior Rising is a nonprofit started by Veterans, for Veterans. The Warrior Rising team transforms Veterans into Vetrepreneurs.

Tyler Higbee Special Olympics of Southern California Provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympic athletes and the community.

Troy Hill Star Players Academy Star Players Academy’s mission is to provide Black, Brown, Indigenous and People of Color in low-income communities with the opportunities, connections and resources they need to build fulfilling and successful futures.

Michael Hoecht Pat Tillman Foundation Identifies remarkable military service members, veterans and spouses, empowering them with academic scholarships, lifelong leadership development opportunities and a diverse, global community of high-performing mentors and peers.

Cooper Kupp Call of Duty Endowment Uses a performance-driven approach to fund organizations delivering the highest standard of quality and cost-efficient veteran job placement services. Beyond funding, they partner with their grantees to provide an array of advice and support aimed at maximizing their impact.

Quentin Lake Sickle Cell Disease Foundation Founded in 1957, the Sickle Cell Disease Foundation has maintained a viable and reputable organization for over 60 years that addresses the needs of individuals with sickle cell disease and their families by emphasizing educational and support programs and services that meet the physical, psychosocial and economic needs of their clients.

David Long Jr. SKIP, Inc. Provides support services to children of incarcerated parents and their families and increases public awareness about underlying problems of these children through education, advocacy, and research.

Lance McCutcheon American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, AFSP is a voluntary health organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to act against this leading cause of death.

Max Pircher One World Charity Charitable association founded in December 2008 with the aim to support children in need in different life situations. This concerns not only a specified area, but includes abuse, education, integration, humanitarian help as well as serious diseases.

Brandon Powell Down Syndrome Foundation Founded in 2000 by a group of parents who wanted to develop a camp for young adults with Down syndrome, the Board of Directors are all volunteers and have a passion for offering a quality, safe, memorable camp experience.

Jalen Ramsey The Safety Corner Foundation The mission of The Safety Corner Foundation is to inspire, equip, and empower by providing resources, tools, and guidance to those affected in underserved communities for academic and life success.

Allen Robinson II Allen Robinson's Within Reach Foundation Allen Robinson’s Within Reach Foundation operates with a mission to provide educational opportunities and resources to low-income and inner-city Chicago-area students helping to place success within their reach.

Christian Rozeboom Fellowship of Christian Athletes Since 1954, FCA has been challenging coaches and athletes on the professional, college, high school, junior high and youth levels to use the powerful platform of sport to reach every coach and every athlete with the transforming power of Jesus Christ. FCA focuses on serving local communities around the globe by engaging, equipping and empowering coaches and athletes to unite, inspire and change the world through the gospel.

Nick Scott THON A student-run philanthropy committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer. Their mission is to provide emotional and financial support, spread awareness, and ensure funding for critical research.

Ben Skowronek Make-A-Wish Foundation Tens of thousands of volunteers, donors and supporters advance the Make-A-Wish® vision to grant the wish of every child diagnosed with a critical illness. In the U.S. and its territories, a wish is granted every 34 minutes.

Matt Skura American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, AFSP is a voluntary health organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to act against this leading cause of death.