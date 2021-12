From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matt Gay, Matthew Stafford and Von Miller look ahead to Week 16 at Vikings

Rams head coach Sean McVay, kicker Matt Gay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and outside linebacker Von Millereach held video conferences with local media Thursday, discussing Gay getting selected to his first Pro Bowl (Gay), adapting to a tight turnaround from Week 15 to Week 16, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"All four of those guys have been instrumental in our success." – McVay