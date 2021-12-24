From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matt Gay, Matthew Stafford and Von Miller look ahead to Week 16 at Vikings

Rams head coach Sean McVay, kicker ﻿Matt Gay﻿, quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ and outside linebacker ﻿Von Miller﻿each held video conferences with local media Thursday, discussing Gay getting selected to his first Pro Bowl (Gay), adapting to a tight turnaround from Week 15 to Week 16, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"All four of those guys have been instrumental in our success." – McVay