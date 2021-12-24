From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matt Gay, Matthew Stafford and Von Miller look ahead to Week 16 at Vikings

Rams head coach Sean McVay, kicker Matt Gay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and outside linebacker Von Millereach held video conferences with local media Thursday, discussing Gay getting selected to his first Pro Bowl (Gay), adapting to a tight turnaround from Week 15 to Week 16, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"All four of those guys have been instrumental in our success." – McVay
- McVay said he is "really happy for those guys" who were selected to the Pro Bowl, in Gay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
- Ramsey and Donald have continued to play "at an elite level," McVay said, while while Gay has been "clutch" and "gotten better and better" since joining the Rams.
"It's just an honor to receive this, and it's really a testament to the group we have here." – Gay
- Gay was selected to the first Pro Bowl of his NFL career, a noteworthy accomplishment considering his journey thus far.
- Gay was a 2019 fifth-round pick by the Bucs, waived by the Bucs in early September 2020, then spent time on the Colts practice squad before signing with the Rams and eventually being named to the Pro Bowl.
"It's another big mental week for us." – Stafford
- The Rams will need another week of sharp focus and concentration as the face a short turnaround from facing the Seahawks Tuesday night to taking on the Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis.
- Stafford said today's jog-through "was a great start" to that in terms of conversations surrounding problem-solving and working through plays, and expects tomorrow to be "an intense day" as they install the majority of the concepts they want to use.
"Whenever I play the run, I like to make plays, I like to be stout in the run, and that leads to pass rush opportunities." – Miller
- Miller may have 111.5 career sacks, but he still enjoys getting runs stops, too.
- Whereas sliding protection, chips and double-teams can impact his ability to rush the passer, he knows he has more control against the run, when he's one-on-one with a blocker.