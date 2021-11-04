Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Von Miller on Miller's arrival, Titans defense

Nov 03, 2021 at 07:02 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ and outside linebacker ﻿Von Miller﻿ each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing the addition of Miller, impressions of the Titans defense and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"What an impressive guy. Really enjoyed the time that we were able to spend together." – McVay

  • Miller began his Rams onboarding Tuesday, when he arrived in Los Angeles, and got the chance to stop by the facility and meet some of his new teammates and coaches.
  • "He's diligently going about kind of learning some stuff, there is a lot of carryover, and that's a good thing," McVay said, alluding to his familiarity with the Rams' scheme given its similarity to what the Broncos run under head coach Vic Fangio.

"I cried a lot on Monday, but all the tears weren't sad – I had tears of joy, too, because I'm coming here to play with Aaron Donald." – Miller

  • Getting traded from the only NFL team had he known was tough, but those feelings for Miller were eased a bit knowing he would get the chance to play alongside a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year in Donald.
  • Donald attended Miller's pass-rush summit two years ago, but they knew each before then from following each other and talking about stuff on Instagram, according to Miller.

"Really multiple, really change the look on you as a quarterback." – Stafford

  • The Titans defense throws "a bunch of different coverages" and coverage variations at opposing quarterbacks, according to Stafford, and bring pressures that don't feel like pressures.
  • Stafford said Tennessee also has "one of the better safeties in the league," presumably referring to Pro Bowl and All-Pro safety Kevin Byard.

