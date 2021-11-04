From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Von Miller on Miller's arrival, Titans defense

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ and outside linebacker ﻿Von Miller﻿ each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing the addition of Miller, impressions of the Titans defense and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"What an impressive guy. Really enjoyed the time that we were able to spend together." – McVay