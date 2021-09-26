Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Game Recap: Rams move to 3-0 with 34-24 win over Bucs

Sep 26, 2021 at 04:31 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A strong offensive performance led by quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ and wide receivers ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ and ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ powered the Los Angeles Rams (3-0) to a 34-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.

Stafford finished 27 of 38 for 343 yards and four touchdowns, Kupp nine catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns and Jackson three receptions for 120 yards and one touchdown to help the Rams remain undefeated. Tight end ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ (five receptions for 40 yards) accounted for Stafford's other passing touchdown.

With Darrell Henderson Jr. (ribs) inactive, Sony Michel carried the load at running back with 20 carries for 67 yards, both team-highs.

Linebacker ﻿Kenny Young﻿ and defensive lineman ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ both authored strong performances for Los Angeles' defense. Young posted a team-high 10 total tackles, plus one sack, one QB hit and one forced fumble, while Donald had three total tackles, one sack-fumble and one pass breakup. The sack moved Donald into a tie with defensive end Leonard Little for most career sacks in Rams franchise history (87.5).

Here is the complete game recap, powered by Verizon:

Both teams traded 3-and-outs at the start of the game. The Rams went with Jake Funk at running back on their first offensive series, then Michel on their second. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson was also in for the Rams on that second series, and was targeted deep downfield by Stafford on 3rd and 10, but Bucs cornerback Ross Cockrell was there to break up the pass.

Los Angeles eventually settled in on their third offensive series, riding Michel, a 12-yard completion to Higbee and 22-yard completion to Kupp to get into Tampa Bay territory. The drive ended with a six-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Higbee to give the Rams a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter.

However, Tampa Bay answered on the following drive with a 2-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep by wide receiver Chris Godwin to tie the game 7-7 with 4:03 left in the first half.

The Rams responded with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Kupp, and maintained that 14-7 lead at halftime after Bucs kicker Ryan Succop's 55-yard attempt as time expired at the end of the first half missed wide right. The Rams were also helped on the drive by Donald notching his first career sack against Tom Brady, a sack-fumble, to be specific, that contributed to the Bucs settling for that field goal.

The Rams extended their lead to 21-7 on the opening drive of the second half, as Stafford connected with Jackson for a 75-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter, but the Bucs pulled within seven again after a 1-yard touchdown run by Brady a little over four minutes later.

The Rams answered with a scoring drive of their own, as Stafford found Kupp for a 10-yard touchdown to regain a 14-point advantage with 7:23 left in the third quarter.

Looking to answer again, the Bucs instead had their drive stall with a 3-and-out, followed by a shanked punt by punter Bradley pinion that traveled only 15 yards and set the Rams up at the Bucs 42-yard line.

After the shanked punt, the teams traded field goals – a 48-yarder by Gay and 26-yarder by Succop – to give the Rams a 31-17 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Los Angeles later mounted a 8-minute scoring drive to add another field goal by Gay (26 yards) to extend their lead to 34-17 midway through the fourth quarter.

The Bucs added a touchdown with 1:10 left on a 7-yard pass from Brady to Bucs running back Giovani Bernard to cut the Rams' lead to 10, but their ensuing onside kick was recovered by Kupp.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, DeSean Jackson, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Kenny Young react to win over Bucs

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver DeSean Jackson, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and linebacker Kenny Young's postgame press conferences following their 34-24 win over the Bucs. 
news

Darrell Henderson Jr. inactive for Rams-Bucs

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday's Week 3 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Buccaneers

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 3 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Brady es la gran atracción, pero Stafford, Donald y los Rams quieren robarse el show

El juego de la Semana 3 de la NFL pone frente a frente a dos de los invictos sobre la cancha de SoFi Stadium, en una batalla que podría resultar memorable e incluso histórica 
news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Bucs

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media on Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Week 3 Preview: Rams vs. Buccaneers in Game of the Week from SoFi Stadium

The Rams and Bucs square off in a much-anticipated matchup in Week 3. J.B. Long details the great start to Matthew Stafford's career in Horns, how center Brian Allen is relishing his starting role, and all the challenges that come along with facing Tom Brady.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Jalen Ramsey share final thoughts on Bucs ahead of Sunday's game

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's Friday press conferences as Los Angeles wraps up its preparation for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Injury Report 9/24: Darrell Henderson Jr. game-time decision, Leonard Floyd will play vs. Bucs

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 3 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Sony Michel prepared if called upon for expanded role

If the Rams have to ask more of Sony Michel this Sunday against the Bucs depending Darrell Henderson Jr.'s status, Michel is ready to step up. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay talks challenges of Bucs defense, Aaron Donald on going against Tom Brady, Joe DeCamillis evaluates special teams

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday press conferences ahead of Sunday's game against the Bucs. 
news

Bucs in Week 3 presents "amazing opportunity" for Rams

The Los Angeles Rams get an early-season test on Sunday when they welcome the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to SoFi Stadium. 
Advertising