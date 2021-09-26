Game Recap: Rams move to 3-0 with 34-24 win over Bucs

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A strong offensive performance led by quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ and wide receivers ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ and ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ powered the Los Angeles Rams (3-0) to a 34-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.

Stafford finished 27 of 38 for 343 yards and four touchdowns, Kupp nine catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns and Jackson three receptions for 120 yards and one touchdown to help the Rams remain undefeated. Tight end ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ (five receptions for 40 yards) accounted for Stafford's other passing touchdown.

With Darrell Henderson Jr. (ribs) inactive, Sony Michel carried the load at running back with 20 carries for 67 yards, both team-highs.

Linebacker ﻿Kenny Young﻿ and defensive lineman ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ both authored strong performances for Los Angeles' defense. Young posted a team-high 10 total tackles, plus one sack, one QB hit and one forced fumble, while Donald had three total tackles, one sack-fumble and one pass breakup. The sack moved Donald into a tie with defensive end Leonard Little for most career sacks in Rams franchise history (87.5).

Here is the complete game recap, powered by Verizon:

Both teams traded 3-and-outs at the start of the game. The Rams went with Jake Funk at running back on their first offensive series, then Michel on their second. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson was also in for the Rams on that second series, and was targeted deep downfield by Stafford on 3rd and 10, but Bucs cornerback Ross Cockrell was there to break up the pass.