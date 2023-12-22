Game Recap: Rams defeat Saints 30-22 on Thursday Night Football

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Under the bright lights of prime time, the Rams (8-7) continued their playoff push with a 30-22 win over the Saints (7-8) Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 24 of 34 pass attempts for 328 yards and two touchdowns, his fifth-straight game with two or more passing touchdowns. Wide receiver Puka Nacua led L.A.'s receivers with 9 catches for 164 yards and one touchdown; Demarcus Robinson (6 catches for 82 yards) accounted for Stafford's other touchdown. Running back Kyren Williams added 22 carries for 104 yards and 1 touchdown as the Rams scored 28 or more points for the fifth-straight game.

Defensively, nose tackle Kobie Turner had one sack to reach 6.5 on the season, passing Kevin Carter (6) for second-most in a rookie season in franchise history.

Here is the complete game recap, presented by Hyundai: