Get to know Chris Garrett

May 10, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams used their ninth and final selection in the 2021 NFL Draft on Concordia-St. Paul outside linebacker Chris Garrett, selecting him in the seventh round, 252nd overall.

Here's what you should know about him:

1) Football is family

Garrett and two of his three brothers played college football: Defensive tackle Kenny Reid, who began his career at the junior college level before attending St. Cloud State and later transferring to Concordia-St. Paul last offseason, and younger brother and running back Darios Crawley-Reid, who played with him in 2019 at Concordia-St. Paul.

Unfortunately, Concordia-St. Paul's fall season was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns and prevented the trio from playing together, but they at least still had the shared experience of being on the same team together for several months.

2) "The best leader" CSP's head coach has ever had

Concordia-St. Paul head coach Shannon Currier, who has been coaching for two decades, told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel in 2019 that Garrett is "the best leader" he's ever had.

"He serves his teammates. He's not afraid to tell the truth," Currier told the Journal-Sentinel. "His decision-making is on par with what you want from student-athletes. He doesn't drink. He doesn't smoke. He lives like Christ wants him to live and it just makes him an amazing example. Being the player that he is, combined with that sort of living, is unbelievably powerful."

3) Rare CSP company

With the Rams selecting him in the seventh round, Garrett became just the second player in Concordia-St. Paul program history to be drafted by an NFL team. The first was defensive end Zach Moore, a sixth-round choice by the Patriots in 2014.

4) Had interest from more than 20 NFL teams

According to a May 7 story published by the St. Paul Pioneer-Press, Garrett told the paper that more than 20 teams expressed interest in him as a potential undrafted free agent signee. (Though that never materialized thanks to the Rams drafting him.)

5) Representing Division II

In a testament to his talent and work ethic, Garrett was one of only three Division II players selected in this year's draft.

PHOTOS: Meet OLB Chris Garrett

Take a look at photos of outside linebacker Chris Garrett from his time at Concordia-St. Paul. (Photos via AP and Justin Oakman Photography)

Concordia St. Paul linebacker Chris Garrett runs during Minnesota NFL football Pro Day Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Minneapolis.
Concordia St. Paul linebacker Chris Garrett runs during Minnesota NFL football Pro Day Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Minneapolis.

Concordia St. Paul linebacker Chris Garrett runs during Minnesota NFL football Pro Day Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Minneapolis.
Concordia St. Paul linebacker Chris Garrett runs during Minnesota NFL football Pro Day Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Minneapolis.

Concordia St. Paul linebacker Chris Garrett runs during Minnesota NFL football Pro Day Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Minneapolis.
Concordia St. Paul linebacker Chris Garrett runs during Minnesota NFL football Pro Day Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Minneapolis.

