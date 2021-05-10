Get to know Chris Garrett

2) "The best leader" CSP's head coach has ever had

Concordia-St. Paul head coach Shannon Currier, who has been coaching for two decades, told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel in 2019 that Garrett is "the best leader" he's ever had.

"He serves his teammates. He's not afraid to tell the truth," Currier told the Journal-Sentinel. "His decision-making is on par with what you want from student-athletes. He doesn't drink. He doesn't smoke. He lives like Christ wants him to live and it just makes him an amazing example. Being the player that he is, combined with that sort of living, is unbelievably powerful."

3) Rare CSP company

With the Rams selecting him in the seventh round, Garrett became just the second player in Concordia-St. Paul program history to be drafted by an NFL team. The first was defensive end Zach Moore, a sixth-round choice by the Patriots in 2014.

4) Had interest from more than 20 NFL teams

According to a May 7 story published by the St. Paul Pioneer-Press, Garrett told the paper that more than 20 teams expressed interest in him as a potential undrafted free agent signee. (Though that never materialized thanks to the Rams drafting him.)

5) Representing Division II