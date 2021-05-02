Chris Garrett bringing "relentless" approach to Rams defense

Prior to his arrival in Los Angeles, that approach manifested itself at or near the top of multiple program and Division II record lists, including:

Setting the career Division II forced fumbles record with 15

Averaging the third-most sacks per game in Division II history with 1.30

Setting the Concordia-St. Paul program record, ranking 13th in Division II history with 36.5 career sacks

Ranking 14th in Division II career history with 1.73 tackles for loss per game

All in just 28 games over three seasons.

"A small school kid who basically destroyed that league, but a fun player to watch," Rams general manager Les Snead said Saturday. "Has some initial juice that really gave him an edge in that league and the sacks in the amount of games speak for themselves."

That edge will fit in well within a front seven featuring edge defender Leonard Floyd and defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

"Big impressions – (DL) Aaron Donald, you have to start there. You see that man right in the middle and you're going to get a couple of free sacks just because of that. So, to say I'm excited, that would be an understatement. Just knowing what I know about this defense and how firey they play, I think it definitely matches me more than any other team, for sure."

Of course, that doesn't mean Garrett will get complacent. As those who helped him along the way have recognized, Garrett remains far from satisfied.