Kam Curl's versatility, growth on the field and as a leader make him critical piece to Rams' secondary

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Much of the attention on the Rams' defense has gone toward the new additions – outside linebackers Myles Garrett and cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, and more recently defensive end Aaron Donald – and rightfully so because of their anticipated impact.
The returning personnel have a say in that unit's potential, too.
"Obviously, a lot's been made about some of the new acquisitions with Trent, Jaylen, and with Myles on defense, but re-signing Kam Curl is a huge deal for us as well," head coach Sean McVay said after the team's Aug. 3 training camp practice, during which Curl had a pick-six. "He's got a great way about himself, got a great influence on his teammates."
Despite one of the most productive seasons of his career, which included a clutch interception in the divisional round of the playoffs, Curl didn't even garner so much as an honorable mention in ESPN's annual position rankings for safeties, compiled via a survey of NFL scouts, executives and coaches.
Curl may be overlooked by the rest of the league. But the teammates who work closely with him every day know exactly how valuable he is, and how important his return was.
In 2025, the 26-year-old Curl set a new single season career-high with 122 total tackles (second-most among all defensive backs), matched his career-high with two sacks, and was one interception away from matching his single-season career high of three. Both of those picks came in Week 4 against the Colts, the latter clinching a 27-20 last-minute Los Angeles win at SoFi Stadium.
And who could forget the clutch interception in January's divisional round game against the Bears in Chicago that set up the game-winning drive. That was in addition to a league-leading 27 total tackles and two passes defended in the postseason.
"That was the most tackles I ever had in the season. And catching picks, that's always good," Curl told therams.com. "Just getting back to getting turnovers, that felt really good. That brings a lot of confidence, because it was a minute since I caught the ball in a game. So that brought a lot of confidence back. In these past two years, I've touched the ball more – PBU's, picks, forced fumbles. So that brings a lot of confidence."
Curl played 100% of the Rams' defensive snaps in all but four regular season games, while playing in all 17. He played at least 97% of snaps while starting each of the Rams' three playoff games.
"I think the biggest thing with him is he's reliable," Lake said. "You know exactly what you're going to get from him in terms of the toughness, in terms of knowing his assignment, and he's so versatile, too."
That versatility has made him effective and dependable across the formation. Per Pro Football Focus, 58.6% of his snaps were at free safety, 26.3% were in the box and 10.3% were in the slot last season.
When Curl signed with the Rams after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Commanders, he said in his introductory press conference that the Rams wanted to tap into his other skillsets. Some of that had been on display in Washington, but the former 2020 seventh-round draft pick been able to unlock more of it in Los Angeles.
"I feel like the coaches have put me in a position to show it," Curl said. "I've made plays there, specifically in the deep zones, playing post safety or half field, because I didn't really get to do that in Washington. So coming here, they put me in position to do that, and I made plays, and they put trust in them to trust me and continue to do that."
Lake himself has seen the underappreciation for multi-faceted safeties first-hand with his father, Carnell Lake.
Carnell became a starter at strong safety as a rookie in 1989 and was a consistent producer for coordinator Dick LeBeau's Steelers defense, but it wasn't until 1994 – Carnell's sixth season – that Carnell earned league-wide recognition, the first of what would be four-consecutive Pro Bowl nods as well as an All-Pro selection in three of those four years (AP second team 1994 and 1995; first team 1997). Carnell split time between safety and cornerback in 1995 and 1997; 1995 was out of necessity after an injury to Rod Woodson. A spot on the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1990s eventually affirmed those who knew how valuable his versatility was.
"What's funny (is), a lot of those guys that can do all these things, and it was same with my dad, the guys that can do so much, there's so much value in that, but it doesn't shine," Lake explained. "For example, if you got a guy like (Lions safety) Kerby Joseph, you're not asking him to go guard slot receivers or tight ends. You're just asking him, 'hey, go play in the post, get picks.' But picks, it's flash, it's all that, you know? But then we've got a guy like Kam Curl, he does everything. He makes adjustments. He's vocal. There's so much hidden value, and I think that's why there's a little bit of undervalue in terms of him (across the league) because not all things are seen, not all things can be seen from a player."
When Lake was sidelined by an elbow injury late last season, Curl took on a more vocal leadership role. And though he turned only 27 years old in March, entering his seventh NFL season has earned him "unc" status among the defensive backs.
Or at least, by nomination of one of its youngest members.
"No, it flies by," Curl said, when asked during training camp if he could believe this is his seventh NFL season. "I'm not going to lie. I remember being the young guy, now I'm the guy with the most experience. They've been trying to call me 'unc' [laughter], but I'm not even that old. I just take it on the chin man, but it flies by."
"We have to have an unc," said 23-year-old safety Kam Kinchens. "J-Wat (cornerback Jaylen Watson) is 27, Kam Curl is 27, they the oldest in the DB room, so they unc. I'm the youngest, so I nominate some of 'em."
For what it's worth, Curl said that Watson and Lake are the oldest. Curl still cracks up about the designation, but takes it in stride.
"Yeah, they call me that, but I'm not even the oldest," Curl said with a laugh. "Q-Lake and J-Wat older than me, but I do got the most experience going into year seven. I think the next is what, year five. So yeah, they call me 'unc,' but I ain't tripping."
It's not just the title, though, that makes Curl an appreciated member of the secondary. His experience shows not just in his years in the league, but his connectedness on the field with his teams and how he plays the game.
The Rams will be leaning on that, as well as Curl's experience, production and skillset against a veteran 49ers offense Thursday night in Australia that features running back Christian McCaffrey, and potentially wide receiver Mike Evans and tight end George Kittle; Evans and Kittle's game statuses have yet to be officially determined or revealed by San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan.
McDuffie, Watson, Lake and Kinchens will be important variables in limiting that San Francisco offense. But they all know that so, too, will Curl.
"He's been our silent leader, so to speak," defensive coordinator Chris Shula said. "He's just one of the most consistent guys you'll ever be around. He's a leader on the field. Guys look up to him, the way he plays, the way he communicates. He can do a lot of different things for us. We're really excited to have him. He's done an awesome job, and I think over his two years, it's been really cool to see the growth. To see [from when] he came here from Washington, and how we utilized him, and then in that first year, you felt a ton of growth. You just felt him to continue to get better and better next year. So, we expect him to take that next step, and part of that is being a leader of the defense and that's exactly what he is."
If the above doesn't already illustrated how much teammates and coaches appreciate him, there's also this:
Curl said his first time he went through free agency in 2024, he didn't feel wanted. Fast forward to this past spring, when that two-year deal was set to expire, and he re-signed with the Rams before even hitting the open market.
When told what McVay said about the importance of re-signing him, Curl smiled and said it made him feel good. Even if he may not be appreciated by the rest of the NFL yet, all that mattered was having one team that did.
If Curl has his way, that reciprocation will lead to that earned recognition externally.
"I felt it early on because after the season, McVay was calling me three times a week, probably," Curl said. "So I felt it early on, and that's one of the reasons I came back because I wanted to come where somebody really valued me. And this year I just want to show them I'm one of the best in the league. I feel like I've been that throughout my career. ... Hopefully, they respect that, and hopefully I get a little something at the end of the season. We'll see."