Kam Curl's versatility, growth on the field and as a leader make him critical piece to Rams' secondary

When Lake was sidelined by an elbow injury late last season, Curl took on a more vocal leadership role. And though he turned only 27 years old in March, entering his seventh NFL season has earned him "unc" status among the defensive backs.

Or at least, by nomination of one of its youngest members.

"No, it flies by," Curl said, when asked during training camp if he could believe this is his seventh NFL season. "I'm not going to lie. I remember being the young guy, now I'm the guy with the most experience. They've been trying to call me 'unc' [laughter], but I'm not even that old. I just take it on the chin man, but it flies by."

"We have to have an unc," said 23-year-old safety Kam Kinchens. "J-Wat (cornerback Jaylen Watson) is 27, Kam Curl is 27, they the oldest in the DB room, so they unc. I'm the youngest, so I nominate some of 'em."

For what it's worth, Curl said that Watson and Lake are the oldest. Curl still cracks up about the designation, but takes it in stride.

"Yeah, they call me that, but I'm not even the oldest," Curl said with a laugh. "Q-Lake and J-Wat older than me, but I do got the most experience going into year seven. I think the next is what, year five. So yeah, they call me 'unc,' but I ain't tripping."

It's not just the title, though, that makes Curl an appreciated member of the secondary. His experience shows not just in his years in the league, but his connectedness on the field with his teams and how he plays the game.

The Rams will be leaning on that, as well as Curl's experience, production and skillset against a veteran 49ers offense Thursday night in Australia that features running back Christian McCaffrey, and potentially wide receiver Mike Evans and tight end George Kittle; Evans and Kittle's game statuses have yet to be officially determined or revealed by San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan.

McDuffie, Watson, Lake and Kinchens will be important variables in limiting that San Francisco offense. But they all know that so, too, will Curl.

"He's been our silent leader, so to speak," defensive coordinator Chris Shula said. "He's just one of the most consistent guys you'll ever be around. He's a leader on the field. Guys look up to him, the way he plays, the way he communicates. He can do a lot of different things for us. We're really excited to have him. He's done an awesome job, and I think over his two years, it's been really cool to see the growth. To see [from when] he came here from Washington, and how we utilized him, and then in that first year, you felt a ton of growth. You just felt him to continue to get better and better next year. So, we expect him to take that next step, and part of that is being a leader of the defense and that's exactly what he is."

If the above doesn't already illustrated how much teammates and coaches appreciate him, there's also this:

Curl said his first time he went through free agency in 2024, he didn't feel wanted. Fast forward to this past spring, when that two-year deal was set to expire, and he re-signed with the Rams before even hitting the open market.

When told what McVay said about the importance of re-signing him, Curl smiled and said it made him feel good. Even if he may not be appreciated by the rest of the NFL yet, all that mattered was having one team that did.

If Curl has his way, that reciprocation will lead to that earned recognition externally.