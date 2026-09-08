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McVay: Aaron Donald won't play Week 1 vs. 49ers nor travel to Australia, but Myles Garrett (knee) will be 'ready to go'

Sep 08, 2026 at 01:47 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Tuesday said defensive end Aaron Donald will not play in the team's Week 1 game against the 49ers in Australia (5:35 p.m. pacific time, 10:35 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time Friday, Netflix).

McVay said that while Donald is "doing a great job," that decision is one they felt was best for him and the team.

"I think he'll be ready to go sooner rather than later, but we're making a decision that we think is best for him and for our team," McVay said prior to Tuesday's practice. "I think what's cool is you do have such confidence in the group that we do have, with (defensive end) Kobie (Turner), with (defensive end Braden) Fiske, with (nose tackle) Poona Ford, with (defensive end) Tyler Davis, (nose tackle) Ty Hamilton has done a really good job. It will add value when he's ready to go, but being two years off retirement, he's attacked this the right way, but it would have been a really quick turnaround."

When Donald spoke to the media Monday, he mentioned feeling a little rusty during 11-on-11 team drills but still feeling "pretty damn good," to which McVay chuckled and replied: "He didn't look rusty." But McVay also understands the high standards Donald has for himself.

"I think there's an intrinsic motivation and just the way that he's wired is what makes him so special," McVay said. "And so, you guys know how I feel about him, and I'll be excited when that time comes that he's ready to go and add value to this group. But in the meantime, I think what's really cool is there's a ton of confidence that I have in the guys that I've watched do their thing from the offseason program into (and) throughout training camp, and we're chomping at the bit against a great opponent. It's gonna be fun."

However, outside linebacker Myles Garrett (knee) is set to make is Rams debut. McVay said Garrett will be "ready to go" for Week 1.

"He's looked great," McVay said. "We've been smart with Myles, like I've kind of told you guys, but his impact has been tremendous, his overall vibe, what kind of teammate he's been. And so looking forward to getting him out there with the guys and being a great factor for us."

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