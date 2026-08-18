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Injury Updates: McVay says TE Davis Allen expected to return 'within the next week' and be ready for Week 1 vs. 49ers, plus latest on OL Justin Dedich

Aug 18, 2026 at 02:16 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Tuesday said tight end Davis Allen (quad) is expected to return to practice "within the next week," and indicated offensive lineman Justin Dedich (hand) is getting closer to a possible return.

In addition to that return timetable, McVay said Allen is also expected be ready for Week 1 against the 49ers in Australia, barring any unforeseen setbacks.

"He's making good progress," McVay said. "He's able to start doing some different things, you're seeing him do running. I would expect him to be back within the next week. We don't feel like, unless there's a setback, there's any threat to the San Francisco game. With the way that he plays, he's a big, important part of our offense, and so it'll be great to be able to get him back out there. In the meantime, some younger guys have gotten reps that they wouldn't have otherwise gotten, but we'll look forward to getting Davis back for sure."

Meanwhile, McVay said that Dedich is at the point where he can put a cast on to participate, but whether he resumes practicing with the team will be determined by how he responds to some work with the team's athletic training and strength staffs. Dedich has yet to practice since being declared non-football injury (NFI) on July 25 after sustaining a hand injury in an accident that happened outside around the Fourth of July (McVay clarified it was not fireworks-related).

"He's actually able to start doing some different things where he'll put a cast on that will allow him to be able to participate," McVay said after Tuesday's practice. "Now, whether or not we take him off the NFI list and he actually starts rejoining us, we're going to see how he feels doing some different things with (senior vice president, sports medicine and performance) Reggie (Scott) and Love (senior director, strength and conditioning Justin Lovett) and those guys. But I was actually talking to him yesterday, he's feeling really encouraged about the progress he's made, and then we'll see what his caliber of play looks like relative to being able to compete with that cast on."

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