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Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Desjuan Johnson and Keir Thomas II shine against Chiefs, bringing experience and depth on the edge

Aug 19, 2026 at 12:47 PM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — All the offseason chatter was focused on defensive end Myles Garrett when he was traded to the Rams, and seemingly since he's been in Los Angeles. The additional core of the outside linebacker room has also made headlines this offseason, with Byron Young coming off of a Pro Bowl third season and Josaiah Stewart looking to expand his role in Year 2.

The unsung heroes of the Rams' edge rushing room, though, bring a wealth of experience and provide crucial depth for the 2026 season. This past Saturday in the first preseason game against Kansas City, defensive end Desjuan Johnson and outside linebacker Keir Thomas II proved that they can be valuable pieces of Los Angeles' defense in 2026, both on the field and behind the scenes.

In preseason games, Johnson and Thomas have their opportunities to show how they can impact the team in the regular season. Johnson had a sack and tackle for loss against the Chiefs, and although Thomas never got home, he found himself in the pocket creating pressure on multiple occasions, contributing a team-high two QB hits.

"I thought really Keir and Dez made their presence felt," head coach Sean McVay said on Monday of their performance in Week 1 of the preseason. "They got some great guys to be able to learn from with BY, obviously Myles and his mentorship here."

No matter the amount or reps of playing time, Johnson and Thomas both take pride in their next man up mentality. Although playing time won't always be a given, considering the guys ahead of them, making sure there's no drop off if they need to play is what keeps them motivated.

"You get to step up and be here for a team that was here for you," Johnson told therams.com. "So in the sense, we all work over here so when it's your time to step up, when your number is called, you don't want any difference from whoever was right there. We raised the floor, and just that good days."

Raising the floor was a big theme of Rams Training Camp. Stepping up in any way Johnson and Thomas can, whether it be playing on the field or providing guidance for younger players, is a great way to accomplish what McVay has preached all camp. Both Johnson and Thomas emphasized that they're willing to do "whatever is needed."

"I try my hardest, every time I'm out there, to put my best foot forward for this team," Thomas told therams.com. "Just with the guys in the locker room, you look to your left, you look to your right, you don't want to let those guys down. Whatever they need me to do, I just want to do it to the best of my ability."

For Johnson, he was quick to emphasize how open the room is as a whole and how he can provide advice for the younger players, like rookie outside linebackers Wesley Bailey and Darryl Peterson III, while learning from guys like Garrett.

"I feel like everybody learns from each other every snap, every play we're all taking one thing from each other even if it's good, bad, we we fix the bad and we we praise the good," Johnson said. "We all like feed off each other, and there's no secrets in the room. We all want each other to be at our best."

Uniquely, Johnson is one of only a few current Rams players to observe the techniques and learn directly from former defensive end Aaron Donald and Garrett. But especially for Johnson, he primarily saw reps on the interior in his first two seasons, working with Donald in 2023, before taking more snaps on the outside last season, working with Garrett this year — meaning he worked with both of them every single day.

"In the football world of things, guys don't get that opportunity much," Johnson said in reference to playing behind Donald and Garrett in the same position group. "So now that I had that opportunity, I try to maximize it to be the best I can."

In the same way Johnson took pointers from Donald and Garrett, he tries to be there for the younger players in the room. In a completely different way from Johnson, Thomas' response to adversity is what makes him a go-to guy for younger players.

"I'm always there for them because I know how hard it is to be in their shoes," Thomas said. "It's a battle. ... I just try my hardest to be there for those guys and help them in any way I can. I remember when I was a rookie, having guys who help you feel welcome and help you feel comfortable. That's how you get the best out of people (is) when they're comfortable, not when they're stressed."

Thomas was undrafted out of college and worked his way onto the active roster midway through his rookie year in 2022, playing in eight games in each of his first two seasons. Then, he missed the entire 2025 season due to injury. Through both experiences, he learned valuable lessons ranging from how to make an impact as a rookie whether you're on the roster or not, to overcoming injury while playing a unique role as what felt like an outsider looking in.

"It definitely made me stronger, not only as a player, but mentally just seeing things from a different perspective," Thomas said. "It allowed me to take a step back and get to learn more. I'm not just looking at it from a football perspective. Last year, I was pretty much a fan. It just helped me build character for sure."

Johnson and Thomas are both willing to do "whatever they need me to do" to help the team succeed as each can provide a wealth of knowledge both on and off the field.

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