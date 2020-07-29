Jalen Ramsey voted No. 37 player on NFL Top 100

Since arriving into the NFL as the No. 5 overall draft pick in 2016, Jalen Ramsey has earned a reputation as of one of the league's top cornerbacks and top overall players.

That still proved to be the case after switching teams midway through the 2019 season, as his NFL contemporaries voted him the 37th-best player on the NFL's "Top 100 Players of 2020" list.

For the Rams cornerback, it marks his third career appearance on the list. His first two came as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who traded him to the Rams last October in exchange for L.A.'s 2020 first-round pick, 2021 first-round pick and 2021 fourth-round pick. The Florida State product was named to his third-straight Pro Bowl last season after making a combined 49 total tackles, five pass breakups and one interception in three games with the Jaguars and nine games with the Rams.

Ramsey is the second Ram named to this year's Top 100 list, joining wide receiver Cooper Kupp (89). Although Ramsey is entering the final year of his rookie contract, Rams general manager Les Snead has maintained they want him to be a part of the team's long-term plans.