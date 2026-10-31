Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams vs. Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium for Week 8

Throughout the regular season, therams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there on Saturday, Oct. 31 about your Los Angeles Rams before their Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.
Experts make their predictions for Week 8
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Chargers:
- Four of the five NFL.com analysts picked the Rams to beat the Chargers. All their picks are here.
- All eight Sports Illustrated staffers picked the Rams to win against the Chargers. All of their Week 8 predictions can be seen here.
- All 11 ESPN experts chose the Rams to come out on top on Sunday against the Chargers. Picks for every game can be viewed here.
Preview coverage from therams.com
- Stu Jackson on Quentin Lake wearing the green dot against the Raiders and all the roles he plays for the Rams defense
- "It's brought up some fun moments, some funny moments. Having the dot, it's a privilege. It shows that the coaching staff they trust in you. They trust in your ability to be able to communicate on all levels, and for me, it's a task that I'm taking and I've been enjoying it. I've always been able to communicate on all three levels, but when you really have it, you got to make sure that everybody's getting the call." - Lake
- Stu Jackson on running backs Blake Corum and Kyren Williams working in tandem
- "I'm just super glad that we were able to get into that rhythm because it proves a lot, it shows a lot, and it just shows exactly that's who we are when we're in playing ball." - Williams
- Zach Edwards on the Rams' front seven and their mindset and impact after the win over the Raiders
- "We have each other's back when one of us falls down. So that's kind of how it is, that's our mindset, just a family mindset, and take care of our business, whoever it is." - defensive end Larrell Murchison
- Zach Edwards on the Rams bringing in kicker Joshua Karty and long snapper Jake McQuaide
- "If my number's called, (I'll) go out there and do what I've been doing for a long time and no pressure." - McQuaide
Other preview coverage heading into Week 8
- The Associated Press' Greg Beacham on the Rams and Chargers sharing a stadium but not a rivalry
- "It's a big town to cross. I don't run into those guys too often, to be honest with you. I don't really want to make that drive. Nobody does." - Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford
- ESPN's Sarah Barshop on the Rams offense leaning on the run game
- "When you're able to [run the ball well], you're not in a bunch of bad spots on second down and on third down and a lot of things can come off of that. I thought that was the first game that was reflected. We were able to really do some of the things that I've been in alignment with when we've been able to operate at a pretty decent clip offensively." - McVay
- The Los Angeles Daily News' Adam Grosbard on the Rams' approach to the roster ahead of the trade deadline
- "What you look at is hopefully some of those trades will be guys getting back from injury that haven't played for us. That's the way that we look at it." - McVay