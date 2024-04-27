READ: Rams select K Joshua Karty with 209th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – The Rams have added a kicker, selecting Stanford's Joshua Karty 209th overall in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.
Karty made all 21 of his extra point attempts and 23 of 27 field goal attempts, including 4 of 7 from 50 or more yards with a long of 56; he had one field goal attempt blocked. That performance garnered First-Team All-Pac-12 recognition.
Karty was also a First-Team all-conference performer in 2022 after making all 18 of his field goal attempts – with a long of 61 – and going 3 for 3 on attempts of 50 or more yards. He also made 24 of 25 extra point attempts with touchbacks on 40 of his 55 kickoffs.
With the 209th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams have selected Stanford kicker Joshua Karty. Take a look through the best photos from his time at Stanford.