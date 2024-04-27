READ: Rams select K Joshua Karty with 209th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

Karty made all 21 of his extra point attempts and 23 of 27 field goal attempts, including 4 of 7 from 50 or more yards with a long of 56; he had one field goal attempt blocked. That performance garnered First-Team All-Pac-12 recognition.

Karty was also a First-Team all-conference performer in 2022 after making all 18 of his field goal attempts – with a long of 61 – and going 3 for 3 on attempts of 50 or more yards. He also made 24 of 25 extra point attempts with touchbacks on 40 of his 55 kickoffs.