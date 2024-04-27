 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

READ: Rams select K Joshua Karty with 209th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2024 at 02:23 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – The Rams have added a kicker, selecting Stanford's Joshua Karty 209th overall in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Karty made all 21 of his extra point attempts and 23 of 27 field goal attempts, including 4 of 7 from 50 or more yards with a long of 56; he had one field goal attempt blocked. That performance garnered First-Team All-Pac-12 recognition.

Karty was also a First-Team all-conference performer in 2022 after making all 18 of his field goal attempts – with a long of 61 – and going 3 for 3 on attempts of 50 or more yards. He also made 24 of 25 extra point attempts with touchbacks on 40 of his 55 kickoffs.

More to come on theRams.com.

Related Links

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams K Joshua Karty | 2024 NFL Draft

With the 209th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams have selected Stanford kicker Joshua Karty. Take a look through the best photos from his time at Stanford.

STANFORD, CA - OCTOBER 28: Joshua Karty during a game between University of Washington and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Stanford, California.
1 / 10

STANFORD, CA - OCTOBER 28: Joshua Karty during a game between University of Washington and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Stanford, California.

Karen Hickey/ISI Photos/2023 Karen Hickey/ISI Photos
STANFORD, CA - NOVEMBER 25: Joshua Karty and Connor Weselman during a game between Notre Dame and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Stanford, California.
2 / 10

STANFORD, CA - NOVEMBER 25: Joshua Karty and Connor Weselman during a game between Notre Dame and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Stanford, California.

Karen Hickey/ISI Photos/2023 Karen Hickey/ISI Photos
BOULDER, CO - OCTOBER 13: Joshua Karty #43 of the Stanford Cardinal kicks a point after try during a game between Stanford Football and University of Colorado at Folsom Field on October 13, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.
3 / 10

BOULDER, CO - OCTOBER 13: Joshua Karty #43 of the Stanford Cardinal kicks a point after try during a game between Stanford Football and University of Colorado at Folsom Field on October 13, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.

Bob Drebin/ISI Photos/2023 Bob Drebin/ISIPhotos
HONOLULU, HI - SEPTEMBER 1: Joshua Karty #43 and Scotty Edwards #21 of the Stanford Cardinal during a game between Stanford Football and University of Hawai'i at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex on September 1, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
4 / 10

HONOLULU, HI - SEPTEMBER 1: Joshua Karty #43 and Scotty Edwards #21 of the Stanford Cardinal during a game between Stanford Football and University of Hawai'i at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex on September 1, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Bob Drebin/ISI Photos/2023 Bob Drebin/ISIPhotos
STANFORD, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: Joshua Karty during a game between University of Arizona and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Stanford, California.
5 / 10

STANFORD, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: Joshua Karty during a game between University of Arizona and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Stanford, California.

Karen Hickey/ISI Photos/2023 Karen Hickey/ISI Photos
STANFORD, CA - NOVEMBER 25: Connor Weselman, Joshua Karty during a game between Notre Dame and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Stanford, California.
6 / 10

STANFORD, CA - NOVEMBER 25: Connor Weselman, Joshua Karty during a game between Notre Dame and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Stanford, California.

John Lozano/ISI Photos/2023 John Lozano/ISI Photos
STANFORD, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Joshua Karty and Connor Weselman during a game between Sacramento State and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Stanford, California.
7 / 10

STANFORD, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Joshua Karty and Connor Weselman during a game between Sacramento State and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Stanford, California.

Bob Drebin/ISI Photos/2023 Bob Drebin/ISIPhotos
STANFORD, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Joshua Karty during a game between University of Oregon and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Stanford, California.
8 / 10

STANFORD, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Joshua Karty during a game between University of Oregon and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Stanford, California.

John Lozano/ISI Photos/2023 John Lozano/ISI Photos
STANFORD, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: Joshua Karty during a game between University of Arizona and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Stanford, California.
9 / 10

STANFORD, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: Joshua Karty during a game between University of Arizona and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Stanford, California.

Glen Mitchell/ISI Photos/2023 Glen Mitchell/ISI Photos
STANFORD, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: Joshua Karty during a game between University of Arizona and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Stanford, California.
10 / 10

STANFORD, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: Joshua Karty during a game between University of Arizona and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Stanford, California.

Jim Shorin/ISI Photos/2023 Jim Shorin/ISI Photos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

READ: Rams select OL KT Leveston with 254th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston with the 254th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

In getting drafted by Rams, Tyler Davis reunites with former Clemson teammate Davis Allen

New Rams defensive lineman Tyler Davis reacts to getting drafted in the sixth round by the team in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select OL Beaux Limmer with 217th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Arkansas offensive lineman Beaux Limmer with the 217th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select WR Jordan Whittington with 213th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington with the 213th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select DL Tyler Davis with 196th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Clemson defensive lineman Tyler Davis with the 196th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Getting drafted by Rams gives Brennan Jackson a full-circle homecoming

New Rams linebacker Brennan Jackson reacts to being drafted by the team in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

READ: Rams select LB Brennan Jackson with 154th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Washington State linebacker Brennen Jackson with the 154th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

2024 NFL Draft: How to watch, listen to and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the 2024 NFL Draft, which will take place in Detroit, Michigan from April 25-27.
news

Kamren Kinchens reunites with high school teammate Tutu Atwell on Rams

Getting drafted by the Rams in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft meant the chance to begin his NFL career with a former high school teammate for defensive back Kamren Kinchens.
news

Blake Corum: Getting drafted by Rams a 'full circle' moment

New Rams running back Blake Corum reacts to being selected 83rd overall by the team in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

3 takeaways from Les Snead and Sean McVay's press conference following Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft: Braden Fiske and Jared Verse's on-field chemistry, Blake Corum's familiar skillset, commonalities between selections

What we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference after the conclusion of Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Advertising