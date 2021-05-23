Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

'Kicker's jacked, man' | 10 Things with Matt Gay 

May 23, 2021 at 09:00 AM
IMG_6708
Sarina Morales

Team Reporter

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, kicker ﻿Matt Gay﻿ talks about being a jacked kicker, a monster on Twitter and one day training with Aaron Donald.

RAMS2020_10Things_Gay(16x9)

1: "Kicker's jacked, man."

Sarina: You joined the Rams halfway through the season and I remember after your first game against the Buccaneers, Sean McVay ended his presser by saying you look like you train with Aaron Donald. "Kicker's jacked, man." How do you see yourself in comparison to other kickers? And have you ever trained with Aaron Donald?

Matt: I definitely feel like I am bigger than the typical kicker, but that typical kicker has changed a lot in recent years I feel like. And no, I never have trained with AD, but I'm hoping to soon!

2: Game of inches

Sarina: What is a misconception about kickers that can help fans understand the art of kicking better?

Matt: That it's easy! (laughs). So much of kicking is just confidence! And it really is an art, something that has to be continually perfected. It's a game of inches. If you're an inch off in the beginning, you could be feet or yards off in the end.

E_TOWL5034
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

3: Vacation 1, Baby 2 

Sarina: You are a family man! I saw you guys just took your first family vacation with your son! Congrats. Where did you go and what did you love most about the trip? And you have another one on the way!? 

Matt: We went to Arizona and spent some time at the resort! Just loved being able to spend time with the family and enjoy playing with my son! And yes, second on the way! Another boy!  

4: Team of dawgs 

Sarina: What stands out to you about this Rams team heading into a new season? 

Matt: The talent and pieces on paper are all there. Just a team of dawgs.

E_B10I3462

5: He's a tweety monster 

Sarina: mgtweetymonster is a funny IG name. Anything behind that? 

Matt: Haha, when I made my Twitter like 10 years ago, I just thought you tweet on Twitter, and I wanted to tweet a lot so tweetymonster came to life! And MG, my initials, so I threw it on there.  

6: Wings and things 

Sarina: Did you ever find some good wings? (Shout out to you on Rams Reveled with JB) What is your favorite flavor for wings?  

Matt:No, I never quite did in California. Wings are a tough food to get for takeout I feel, and that's all you could do last year. I am a traditional Buffalo kinda guy!

7: Never have I ever 

Sarina: What is the best name you've heard for a fantasy football team, or do you have any recommendations? 

Matt: I got nothing for this hahah never played fantasy football! 

8: Across the pond 

Sarina:Your wife is British! What is your favorite thing to order at a pub when you guys cross the pond? 

Matt:A full English breakfast for sure! And sticky toffee pudding at a pub! But my favorite food, in general, over there is Indian food!

9: More Ted Lasso 

Sarina:Is Ted Lasso your favorite show on TV?  

Matt: It was definitely up there! Just a feel-good tv show to throw on, need more seasons!  

10: Field and non-field goals 

Sarina:Goal for 2021? Personal or professional or both? 

Matt:Welcome my new son into the world healthy, and his mum healthy too! And to be able to make my kicks and help this team win and win a Super Bowl!

Related Content

news

I burned 10,000 calories like Taylor Rapp and here's what happened 

How much does Aaron Donald need to eat? How many toothpicks does JuJu Hughes go through each day? As the saying goes, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. In this series, team reporter, Sarina Morales will try and imitate the unique habits and hobbies of some of your favorite Rams players. This time, she did the 10k calorie challenge like Rams' safety Taylor Rapp.  
news

An even split | 10 things with John Wolford 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, quarterback John Wolford talks pink sweat shorts, protein powder and managing his own portfolio.   
news

'Snowfall is the best show on the planet' | 10 things with Van Jefferson 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, wide receiver Van Jefferson shares his thoughts on how he gets pumped up for games, Greece and the best show on the planet. 
news

I chewed a toothpick like JuJu Hughes and here's what happened 

How much does Aaron Donald need to eat a day? How does Taylor Rapp burn 10,000 calories in one workout? As the saying goes, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. In this series, team reporter, Sarina Morales will try and imitate the unique habits and hobbies of some of your favorite Rams players. For this piece, she chewed on a toothpick like JuJu Hughes. 
news

Soak it all in | 10 things with Matthew Stafford 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, quarterback, Matthew Stafford talks about Sean McVay's energy, being a girl dad and playing in the same city as his buddy Clayton Kershaw.
news

DBs who score points, Troy Hill | 10 Things with Sarina Morales

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, cornerback Troy Hill gives us his favorite defensive touchdown this season, who is the best dressed Ram, and why he's such a sweet guy.
news

Which teammate would Tyler Higbee trade places with? | 10 Things with Sarina Morales

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, tight end Tyler Higbee shares his thoughts on controversial pizza toppings, cat-sized giraffes and winning games in multiple ways.
news

Darrell Henderson talks pregame rituals, hot wings, and Call of Duty | 10 Things with Sarina Morales

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, running back, Darrell Henderson talks about his love for the oline, his musts before games and hot wings. 
news

Michael Brockers picks his ideal dodgeball team | 10 Things with Sarina Morales

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, Michael Brockers shares his thoughts on playing with Aaron Donald, why he started his own foundation and his laugh. 
news

A'Shawn Robinson talks Rams debut | 10 Things with Sarina Morales

This week, A'Shawn Robinson shared how great it felt to make his Rams debut, singing to James Brown and when it's actually okay to put the tree up for the holidays.
news

Jordan Fuller happy to be back in the secondary | 10 Things with Sarina Morales

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, safety Jordan Fuller shares how he spent his bye week, what song he can listen to on repeat and how good he feels about being back with his teammates. 
Advertising