'Kicker's jacked, man' | 10 Things with Matt Gay 

1: "Kicker's jacked, man."

Sarina: You joined the Rams halfway through the season and I remember after your first game against the Buccaneers, Sean McVay ended his presser by saying you look like you train with Aaron Donald. "Kicker's jacked, man." How do you see yourself in comparison to other kickers? And have you ever trained with Aaron Donald?

Matt: I definitely feel like I am bigger than the typical kicker, but that typical kicker has changed a lot in recent years I feel like. And no, I never have trained with AD, but I'm hoping to soon!

2: Game of inches

Sarina: What is a misconception about kickers that can help fans understand the art of kicking better?