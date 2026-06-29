Kyren Williams lands at No. 89 on NFL Top 100 Players of 2026

Williams landed at No. 89 this year after rushing 259 times for 1,252 yards and 10 touchdowns; he also added career-highs of 36 receptions for 281 yards and tied his career high with three receiving touchdowns.

His rushing yards were sixth-most in the NFL for the 2025 regular season, while his 10 rushing touchdowns were tied with the 49ers' Christian McCaffrey for ninth-most. It marked his third-straight season eclipsing 1,100 rushing yards and scoring double-digit rushing touchdowns.