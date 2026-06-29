Kyren Williams lands at No. 89 on NFL Top 100 Players of 2026

Rams running back Kyren Williams has made his third-straight appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list, as voted on by the players.
Williams landed at No. 89 this year after rushing 259 times for 1,252 yards and 10 touchdowns; he also added career-highs of 36 receptions for 281 yards and tied his career high with three receiving touchdowns.
His rushing yards were sixth-most in the NFL for the 2025 regular season, while his 10 rushing touchdowns were tied with the 49ers' Christian McCaffrey for ninth-most. It marked his third-straight season eclipsing 1,100 rushing yards and scoring double-digit rushing touchdowns.
Williams is the first Rams player to appear on this year's Top 100 list.