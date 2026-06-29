 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Kyren Williams lands at No. 89 on NFL Top 100 Players of 2026

Jun 29, 2026 at 08:15 AM
Author Image
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Rams running back Kyren Williams has made his third-straight appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list, as voted on by the players.

_0003_Williams_Kyren2

Kyren Williams

#23 RB

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 207 lbs
  • College: Notre Dame

Williams landed at No. 89 this year after rushing 259 times for 1,252 yards and 10 touchdowns; he also added career-highs of 36 receptions for 281 yards and tied his career high with three receiving touchdowns.

His rushing yards were sixth-most in the NFL for the 2025 regular season, while his 10 rushing touchdowns were tied with the 49ers' Christian McCaffrey for ninth-most. It marked his third-straight season eclipsing 1,100 rushing yards and scoring double-digit rushing touchdowns.

Williams is the first Rams player to appear on this year's Top 100 list.

Related Content

news

Newcomer update: Jaylen Watson

TheRams.com's 2026 newcomer update series continues with an offseason update on cornerback Jaylen Watson.

news

2026 offseason position reset: Wide receiver

Revisiting the wide receiver position as the offseason program concludes and preparation for training camp begins.

news

Newcomer update: Myles Garrett

TheRams.com's 2026 newcomer update series continues with an offseason update on defensive end Myles Garrett.

news

2026 offseason position reset: Running back

Revisiting the running back position as the offseason program concludes and preparation for training camp begins.

news

Los Angeles Rams to host Training Camp presented by CommunityAmerica Credit Union at Loyola Marymount University from July 27 – August 6

Fans must sign up for free tickets at therams.com/trainingcamp starting June 23, at 3:00 p.m. PT.

news

Newcomer update: Trent McDuffie

TheRams.com's 2026 newcomer update series begins with an offseason update on cornerback Trent McDuffie.

news

2026 offseason position reset: Quarterback

Revisiting the quarterback position as the offseason program concludes and preparation for training camp begins.

news

Five things learned from 2026 Rams OTAs

With the Rams' 2026 offseason program complete, here are five things we learned from it.

news

Though learning Rams offense is a 'drinking from a fire hydrant' experience, Ty Simpson grateful for supportive and resourceful teammates and coaches

Rams rookie quarterback Ty Simpson has been trying to be a sponge in an experience that feels like his freshman year of college all over again.

news

New number, and another new purpose, for Blake Corum in 2026

Rams running back Blake Corum is now wearing jersey number 24, and has a new "why" after becoming a father for the first time earlier this offseason.

news

Trent McDuffie enjoying Rams' environment, proximity to home as he gets settled with new team

Cornerback Trent McDuffie discusses how his first few months back in Los Angeles have been and what he has enjoyed about the Rams.

Advertising