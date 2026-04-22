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Kyren Williams looking to make a 'big' statement in 2026, working to improve every aspect of his game

Apr 22, 2026 at 10:32 AM
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Wyatt Miller

Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – When asked what type of statement Rams running back Kyren Williams is trying to make in 2026, he said "a big one."

Last year, Williams rolled into training camp on an electric scooter, sporting a grin despite the looming uncertainty of ongoing contract negotiations. He was able to ink a three-year deal before the season began and rewarded the Rams with his third straight 1,000-yard rushing season.

Prior to that, he worked hard all offseason to improve on two specific weaknesses: explosive speed and ball security. That training translated to the field last season in a big way. So in 2026, with his deal in place and improved production in both of those areas, Williams is working to elevate his entire skill set. He wants to remain consistent while displaying "dominance" as a rusher, pass-catcher and pass-blocker.

"When I work out, I work out everything," Williams told reporters on Tuesday. "This is year five now, I just got back to the basics of everything and I went back to St. Louis and I just was working on my body from the ground up. Building up my feet and my ankles, getting those strong so that when I put force into the ground that I'm able to explode and accel."

Not having the contract negotiations hanging over his head this offseason has been a relief for Williams.

"I think it honestly gives me a clearer sense of mind, a clear sense of direction and just being able to really enjoy it," he said. "I wasn't enjoying it a lot last year, not knowing what the uncertainty of the contract and whatnot. Now that I know that I'm secure and I'm where I'm at and I'm at home, this is what it's all about. Now I can just go out there and play football and just play the brand of football that I've been playing my whole life... It's a big step, but I have to continue to keep working and showing those things."

Williams added that he is using the offseason program to build his base physically and mentally, preparing for a future that he now has more control over and certainty in than ever before. He's working to become stronger and more flexible without "doing too much."

Despite the stress he endured last offseason, a wide smile was plastered onto his face throughout offseason workouts. This year, he's oozing confidence rather than fervency.

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