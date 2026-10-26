Matthew Stafford becomes Rams' franchise leader in passing touchdowns

LAS VEGAS — Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is now the franchise leader in passing touchdowns.
With three touchdowns on the afternoon against the Raiders in Las Vegas, Stafford passed Rams legend Roman Gabriel — who previously led the franchise with 154 passing touchdowns — to become the new leader with 155 passing touchdowns as a Ram.
Stafford's first touchdown was 3-yard pass to tight end Davis Allen in the first quarter. His second was right back to Allen from 5 yards out. And the milestone achieving touchdown came on an 11-yard pass to wide receiver Puka Nacua.