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Matthew Stafford becomes Rams' franchise leader in passing touchdowns

Oct 25, 2026 at 07:00 PM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

STAFF FRANCHISE PASS 16X9

LAS VEGAS — Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is now the franchise leader in passing touchdowns.

With three touchdowns on the afternoon against the Raiders in Las Vegas, Stafford passed Rams legend Roman Gabriel — who previously led the franchise with 154 passing touchdowns — to become the new leader with 155 passing touchdowns as a Ram.

Stafford's first touchdown was 3-yard pass to tight end Davis Allen in the first quarter. His second was right back to Allen from 5 yards out. And the milestone achieving touchdown came on an 11-yard pass to wide receiver Puka Nacua.

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