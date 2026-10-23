Rams and Raiders to battle in high-stakes showdown in Vegas | Game Preview

Notable and Quotable

"The first thing is you feel bad for the guys that are affected by things that oftentimes are out of their control," Sean McVay said this week regarding the rash of injuries facing his team. "Then the next thing is let's be able to deal with it. The game's coming on Sunday."

Matthew Stafford echoed those sentiments.

"We have enough guys on this roster that know what it takes to win," the reigning MVP said, with 11 games still to play in the regular season. "How can we go compete every single day so that Sunday when we turn the tape on, we're proud of how we competed, how we played, how we went about our business, and live with the results? I think that's the mindset of this group. If we do that, I think we're going to like the results more often than we don't."

It's hard to fathom that the Rams lead the NFL in yardage differential (yards gained minus yards allowed) but are 2-4 just like the Eagles who are dead last in the NFL. We all know the culprits, and aside from officiating, they're almost all under the Rams' control.

Three Rams drives have been terminated by a fumble. Four have led to a blocked or missed field goal, most in the NFL. Five have failed on a fourth down. Six have ended with an interception.

"Execution is the umbrella that everything fits underneath," Nate Scheelhaase offered on Thursday. "If you are hurting yourself with a penalty, if you are missing a block at the point of attack, if you aren't playing pitch and catch. Ultimately if you're turning the ball over, that all fits under the umbrella of execution and having great focus in those moments and a great ability to sustain drives when it matters the most."

As for the defense, the metrics will tell you they're a top 10 unit. They just held the Cardinals without a touchdown for four quarters despite not getting much help from the offense or kicking game. Yet the Rams only have eight sacks through six games. Most recently, they failed to sack Jacoby Brissett despite 35 dropbacks.

This week's opposing quarterback, Kirk Cousins, is expert in protecting himself and unloading the football. His sack rate on the season is 3.62 percent, the lowest it's been since McVay was his offensive coordinator in 2016.

"I think we're just going to continue working, trying to find the right piece to rush. I think a lot of it starts with stopping the run and putting them in those spots where they do have to throw it," defensive coordinator Chris Shula answered when asked about not just generating, but finishing pass rushes.