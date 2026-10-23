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Rams and Raiders to battle in high-stakes showdown in Vegas | Game Preview

Oct 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

When it rains, it sure does pour.

And then sometimes it floods.

As if Monday's deluge of injury news was not enough – losing Poona Ford for the season, Davante Adams until the holidays, and Kobie Turner for a stint on the reserve list – midweek we learned that Nate Landman is in the concussion protocol and Puka Nacua left Thursday's practice with a calf injury.

Sunday, shorthanded at 2-4, having lost consecutive home games for the first time under Sean McVay, the Los Angeles Rams limp into Las Vegas for a shockingly sudden must-win.

So You're Telling Me There's a Chance?

The Rams are in no position to think about the playoffs. They're closer to the bottom in the NFC than contention.

But while the San Francisco 49ers pull further and further away, the truth of the matter is the NFC playoff bubble is soft.

Carolina leads the South at 3-2.

New York is on top of the East at 3-2-1.

Meanwhile, all four NFC North teams are currently in the playoff bracket. That's not sustainable, plus the Rams get a head-to-head against Green Bay the week of Thanksgiving (setting up to be a massive contest if LA can right the ship).

The eighth-place Seahawks are ahead of the Rams, but both those head-to-heads with Seattle are still well down the road.

The rest of the conference is 2-4 or worse. So, while this inexplicable start may have doomed any realistic hope of winning the division, there's every reason to believe the Rams could be in the playoff framework before the bye.

Ultimately, it boils down to whether or not you believe that with the remaining schedule this team can go 7-4 or 8-3 from here.

I do. But it's going to require a wave of new contributors stepping into larger roles, better situational mastery, and finally some complimentary football.

Cure For What Ails

Situated before the bye, the NFL trade deadline is looming on Tuesday, November 10. That's three games away: Raiders, Chargers, Commanders.

Flying home from DC in three weeks, the outlook will be everything.

At 5-4, it's game on. At 4-5 or worse, your phone will be ringing with teams eager to feast off your dismay.

So how do the Rams rip off a three-game winning streak, right when it feels like their season is on the brink?

Sean McVay and his staff don't need any of our assistance, but we discussed a few possible paths they may pursue on a new Between the Horns with D'Marco Farr and Maurice Jones-Drew.

Among the topics: How much will LA hammer the ground game against one of the worst run defenses in the NFL? The Rams were held under 100 yards rushing in each of their losses last week. Matthew Stafford is leading the NFL in pass attempts, completions, and yards. And despite having a run success rate right on par with last year's historic run game, the Rams have thrown on 65.4 percent of their offensive plays, according to Next Gen Stats, the sixth-highest rate in the league.

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Notable and Quotable

"The first thing is you feel bad for the guys that are affected by things that oftentimes are out of their control," Sean McVay said this week regarding the rash of injuries facing his team. "Then the next thing is let's be able to deal with it. The game's coming on Sunday."

Matthew Stafford echoed those sentiments.

"We have enough guys on this roster that know what it takes to win," the reigning MVP said, with 11 games still to play in the regular season. "How can we go compete every single day so that Sunday when we turn the tape on, we're proud of how we competed, how we played, how we went about our business, and live with the results? I think that's the mindset of this group. If we do that, I think we're going to like the results more often than we don't."

It's hard to fathom that the Rams lead the NFL in yardage differential (yards gained minus yards allowed) but are 2-4 just like the Eagles who are dead last in the NFL. We all know the culprits, and aside from officiating, they're almost all under the Rams' control.

Three Rams drives have been terminated by a fumble. Four have led to a blocked or missed field goal, most in the NFL. Five have failed on a fourth down. Six have ended with an interception.

"Execution is the umbrella that everything fits underneath," Nate Scheelhaase offered on Thursday. "If you are hurting yourself with a penalty, if you are missing a block at the point of attack, if you aren't playing pitch and catch. Ultimately if you're turning the ball over, that all fits under the umbrella of execution and having great focus in those moments and a great ability to sustain drives when it matters the most."

As for the defense, the metrics will tell you they're a top 10 unit. They just held the Cardinals without a touchdown for four quarters despite not getting much help from the offense or kicking game. Yet the Rams only have eight sacks through six games. Most recently, they failed to sack Jacoby Brissett despite 35 dropbacks.

This week's opposing quarterback, Kirk Cousins, is expert in protecting himself and unloading the football. His sack rate on the season is 3.62 percent, the lowest it's been since McVay was his offensive coordinator in 2016.

"I think we're just going to continue working, trying to find the right piece to rush. I think a lot of it starts with stopping the run and putting them in those spots where they do have to throw it," defensive coordinator Chris Shula answered when asked about not just generating, but finishing pass rushes.

Las Vegas has really struggled to run the football so far, despite having the sixth overall pick from 2025, Ashton Jeanty. They rank 29th in the NFL in run game efficiency.

THROWBACK PHOTOS: Rams vs. Raiders through the years

Ahead of Sunday's Week 7 matchup at Allegiant Stadium, take a look through photos of the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Las Vegas Raiders throughout the years.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) looks to throw a pass during an NFL game against Los Angeles Rams Dec. 4, 1977, at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. (NFL Photos via AP)
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Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) looks to throw a pass during an NFL game against Los Angeles Rams Dec. 4, 1977, at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. (NFL Photos via AP)

Los Angeles Rams running back Eric Dickerson (29) outmaneuvers Los Angeles Raiders safety Stacey Toran in the second quarter on his way to a 27 yard gain at Anaheim Stadium on Monday, night, Dec. 23, 1985. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
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Los Angeles Rams running back Eric Dickerson (29) outmaneuvers Los Angeles Raiders safety Stacey Toran in the second quarter on his way to a 27 yard gain at Anaheim Stadium on Monday, night, Dec. 23, 1985. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

LOS ANGELES - DECEMBER 18: Quarterback Jim Plunkett #16 of the Los Angeles Raiders throws a pass as he gets pressured by defensive tackle Mike Fanning #79 of the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Coliseum on December 18, 1982 in Los Angeles, California. The Raiders defeated the Rams 37-31. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
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LOS ANGELES - DECEMBER 18: Quarterback Jim Plunkett #16 of the Los Angeles Raiders throws a pass as he gets pressured by defensive tackle Mike Fanning #79 of the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Coliseum on December 18, 1982 in Los Angeles, California. The Raiders defeated the Rams 37-31. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Warren Wells (81) runs a pass pattern during an 20-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL pre-season game at the University of California at Berkeley, Aug. 21, 1971. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
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Oakland Raiders wide receiver Warren Wells (81) runs a pass pattern during an 20-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL pre-season game at the University of California at Berkeley, Aug. 21, 1971. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)

Los Angeles Rams cornerbacks Mickey Sutton (49) and LeRoy Irvin (47) enfulf Los Angeles Raiders Hall of Fame wide receiver James Lofton (80) during a 22-17 Rams victory on September 18, 1988, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
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Los Angeles Rams cornerbacks Mickey Sutton (49) and LeRoy Irvin (47) enfulf Los Angeles Raiders Hall of Fame wide receiver James Lofton (80) during a 22-17 Rams victory on September 18, 1988, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California (AP Photo/NFL Photos)

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Fred Dryer (89) runs in pursuit of Oakland Raiders running back Arthur Whittington (22) during an NFL preseason game, Sept. 2, 1979, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Raiders 20-14 in overtime. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
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Los Angeles Rams defensive end Fred Dryer (89) runs in pursuit of Oakland Raiders running back Arthur Whittington (22) during an NFL preseason game, Sept. 2, 1979, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Raiders 20-14 in overtime. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)

LOS ANGELES - DECEMBER 18: Running back Mike Guman #44 of the Los Angeles Rams leaves defensive end Howie Long #75 of the Los Angeles Raiders at the Los Angeles Coliseum on December 18, 1982 in Los Angeles, California. The Raiders defeated the Rams 37-31. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
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LOS ANGELES - DECEMBER 18: Running back Mike Guman #44 of the Los Angeles Rams leaves defensive end Howie Long #75 of the Los Angeles Raiders at the Los Angeles Coliseum on December 18, 1982 in Los Angeles, California. The Raiders defeated the Rams 37-31. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)

LOS ANGELES - DECEMBER 4: Linebacker Isiah Robertson #58 of the Los Angeles Rams applies pressure on quarterback Ken Stabler #12 of the Oakland Raiders at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 4, 1977 in Los Angeles, California. The Rams defeated the Raiders 20-14. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
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LOS ANGELES - DECEMBER 4: Linebacker Isiah Robertson #58 of the Los Angeles Rams applies pressure on quarterback Ken Stabler #12 of the Oakland Raiders at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 4, 1977 in Los Angeles, California. The Rams defeated the Raiders 20-14. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)

Oakland Raiders running back Harvey Williams (22) looks to make a tackle on St. Louis Rams safety Keith Lyle (35) who runs with the ball after intercepting a pass while trailed by Rams linebacker Roman Phifer (58) during the 1995 NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders on Aug. 12, 1995 in Oakland. The Raiders won the game 27-22. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
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Oakland Raiders running back Harvey Williams (22) looks to make a tackle on St. Louis Rams safety Keith Lyle (35) who runs with the ball after intercepting a pass while trailed by Rams linebacker Roman Phifer (58) during the 1995 NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders on Aug. 12, 1995 in Oakland. The Raiders won the game 27-22. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams Sept. 18, 1988, in Los Angeles. (NFL Photos via AP)
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Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams Sept. 18, 1988, in Los Angeles. (NFL Photos via AP)

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) tries to lose Los Angeles Rams safety Johnnie Johnson as he makes a first down in the first quarter at Anaheim Stadium, Monday, Dec. 23, 1985, Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Rod Boren)
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Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) tries to lose Los Angeles Rams safety Johnnie Johnson as he makes a first down in the first quarter at Anaheim Stadium, Monday, Dec. 23, 1985, Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Rod Boren)

Oakland Raiders vs. St. Louis Rams at Oakland Alameda County Coliseum Sunday, September 28, 1997. Raiders beat Rams 35-17. Oakland Raiders quarterback Jeff George (3) sacked. (AP Photo/Al Golub)
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Oakland Raiders vs. St. Louis Rams at Oakland Alameda County Coliseum Sunday, September 28, 1997. Raiders beat Rams 35-17. Oakland Raiders quarterback Jeff George (3) sacked. (AP Photo/Al Golub)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Bobby Hoying gets the pass off while being rushed by St. Louis Rams' Kevin Carter in the first quarter Saturday, Aug. 5, 2000, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Mary Butkus)
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Oakland Raiders quarterback Bobby Hoying gets the pass off while being rushed by St. Louis Rams' Kevin Carter in the first quarter Saturday, Aug. 5, 2000, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Mary Butkus)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, front, is sacked for a 7-yard loss by St. Louis Rams defensive end Chris Long during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
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Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, front, is sacked for a 7-yard loss by St. Louis Rams defensive end Chris Long during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

Tom Gannam
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey, right, catches a 34-yard pass as Oakland Raiders strong safety Brandian Ross (29) and Miles Burris (56) watch during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
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St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey, right, catches a 34-yard pass as Oakland Raiders strong safety Brandian Ross (29) and Miles Burris (56) watch during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, center, is sacked for an 8-yard loss by St. Louis Rams defensive end William Hayes, left, as Rams' defensive tackle Michael Brockers (90) gets in on the play during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
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Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, center, is sacked for an 8-yard loss by St. Louis Rams defensive end William Hayes, left, as Rams' defensive tackle Michael Brockers (90) gets in on the play during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

Brian Leonard #23 of the St. Louis Rams hurdles over Fabian Washington #27 of the Oakland Raiders during a NFL football preseason game on August 24, 2007 in Oakland, Ca. The Raiders won, 20-10. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)
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Brian Leonard #23 of the St. Louis Rams hurdles over Fabian Washington #27 of the Oakland Raiders during a NFL football preseason game on August 24, 2007 in Oakland, Ca. The Raiders won, 20-10. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Kris Durham, center, is tackled by St. Louis Rams linebacker Marshall McFadden (51) and defensive back Montell Garner (49) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 14, 2015. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
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Oakland Raiders wide receiver Kris Durham, center, is tackled by St. Louis Rams linebacker Marshall McFadden (51) and defensive back Montell Garner (49) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 14, 2015. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The offense of the St. Louis Rams get set at the line of scrimmage against the Oakland Raiders defense at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 19, 2010 in Oakland, California. The Raiders won 16-14. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)
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The offense of the St. Louis Rams get set at the line of scrimmage against the Oakland Raiders defense at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 19, 2010 in Oakland, California. The Raiders won 16-14. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)

St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson (39) runs against Oakland Raiders linebacker Rolando McClain (55) in an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
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St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson (39) runs against Oakland Raiders linebacker Rolando McClain (55) in an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) is gang tackled during an NFL preseason game against the St. Louis Rams on Friday, Aug. 14, 2015, in Oakland, Ca. The Raiders won the game, 18-3. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)
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Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) is gang tackled during an NFL preseason game against the St. Louis Rams on Friday, Aug. 14, 2015, in Oakland, Ca. The Raiders won the game, 18-3. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)

Ryan Fitzpatrick #11 of the St. Louis Rams attempts to avoid a tackle by Chris Johnson #37 of the Oakland Raiders during a NFL football preseason game on August 24, 2007 in Oakland, Ca. The Raiders won, 20-10. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)
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Ryan Fitzpatrick #11 of the St. Louis Rams attempts to avoid a tackle by Chris Johnson #37 of the Oakland Raiders during a NFL football preseason game on August 24, 2007 in Oakland, Ca. The Raiders won, 20-10. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)

Oshiomogho Atogwe #21 and James Butler #37 of the St. Louis Rams make a tackle on Darren McFadden #20 of the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 19, 2010 in Oakland, California. The Raiders won 16-14. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)
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Oshiomogho Atogwe #21 and James Butler #37 of the St. Louis Rams make a tackle on Darren McFadden #20 of the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 19, 2010 in Oakland, California. The Raiders won 16-14. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Mark Clayton (89) touchdown in front of Oakland Raiders safety Tyvon Branch (33) of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
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St. Louis Rams wide receiver Mark Clayton (89) touchdown in front of Oakland Raiders safety Tyvon Branch (33) of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

"St. Louis Rams Brandon Manumaleuna gets set against the Oakland Raiders during a game on October 13, 2002 in St. Louis. The Rams won, 28-13. (Photo by Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"
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"St. Louis Rams Brandon Manumaleuna gets set against the Oakland Raiders during a game on October 13, 2002 in St. Louis. The Rams won, 28-13. (Photo by Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"

Bill Stover/2002 Bill Stover
"St. Louis Rams Marshall Faulk runs for yardage against the Oakland Raiders during a game on October 13, 2002 in St. Louis. The Rams won, 28-13. (Photo by Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"
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"St. Louis Rams Marshall Faulk runs for yardage against the Oakland Raiders during a game on October 13, 2002 in St. Louis. The Rams won, 28-13. (Photo by Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"

Bill Stover/2002 Bill Stover
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin, left, is picked up by teammate Rodger Saffold after scoring on an 18-yard touchdown run during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
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St. Louis Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin, left, is picked up by teammate Rodger Saffold after scoring on an 18-yard touchdown run during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

"OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: St. Louis linebacker Will Witherspoon in the Rams 20-0 win the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, December 17, 2006 at McAfee Coliseum in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kevin Terrell/WireImage)"
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"OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: St. Louis linebacker Will Witherspoon in the Rams 20-0 win the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, December 17, 2006 at McAfee Coliseum in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kevin Terrell/WireImage)"

Kevin Terrell/WireImage.com/Kevin Terrell/WireImage.com
"OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Chris Massey #45 of the St. Louis Rams during a 20-0 win against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, December 17, 2006 at McAfee Coliseum in Oakland, California. (Photo by Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"
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"OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Chris Massey #45 of the St. Louis Rams during a 20-0 win against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, December 17, 2006 at McAfee Coliseum in Oakland, California. (Photo by Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"

Bill Stover/2006 Bill Stover
"OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: St. Louis running back Steven Jackson aims for the pylon in the corner of the endzone on a run in the Rams 20-0 win the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, December 17, 2006 at McAfee Coliseum in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kevin Terrell/WireImage)"
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"OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: St. Louis running back Steven Jackson aims for the pylon in the corner of the endzone on a run in the Rams 20-0 win the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, December 17, 2006 at McAfee Coliseum in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kevin Terrell/WireImage)"

Kevin Terrell/WireImage.com/Kevin Terrell/WireImage.com
"OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: St. Louis cornerback Ron Bartell deflects a pass away from Oakland wide receiver Ronald Curry in the Rams 20-0 win the Raiders on Sunday, December 17, 2006 at McAfee Coliseum in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kevin Terrell/WireImage)"
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"OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: St. Louis cornerback Ron Bartell deflects a pass away from Oakland wide receiver Ronald Curry in the Rams 20-0 win the Raiders on Sunday, December 17, 2006 at McAfee Coliseum in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kevin Terrell/WireImage)"

Kevin Terrell/WireImage.com/Kevin Terrell/WireImage.com
Center Jeremy Newberry #62 of the Oakland Raiders blocks Rams rookie defensive lineman Adam Carriker #90 during a preseason game against the St. Louis Rams on August 24, 2007 at McAfee Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Raiders defeated the Rams 20-10. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
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Center Jeremy Newberry #62 of the Oakland Raiders blocks Rams rookie defensive lineman Adam Carriker #90 during a preseason game against the St. Louis Rams on August 24, 2007 at McAfee Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Raiders defeated the Rams 20-10. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

St. Louis Rams tight end Jared Cook (89) can't hold onto this touchdown pass during an NFL preseason game against the Oakland Raiders on Friday, Aug. 14, 2015, in Oakland, Ca. The Raiders won the game, 18-3. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)
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St. Louis Rams tight end Jared Cook (89) can't hold onto this touchdown pass during an NFL preseason game against the Oakland Raiders on Friday, Aug. 14, 2015, in Oakland, Ca. The Raiders won the game, 18-3. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)

St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson (39) on Sunday, December 17, 2006, in Oakland, California. The Rams defeated the Raiders 20-0. (AP Photo/Al Golub)
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St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson (39) on Sunday, December 17, 2006, in Oakland, California. The Rams defeated the Raiders 20-0. (AP Photo/Al Golub)

St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson, high-steps into the end zone on a 19-yard touchdown-run in the fourth quarter of a NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2006. St. Louis won, 20-0. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
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St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson, high-steps into the end zone on a 19-yard touchdown-run in the fourth quarter of a NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2006. St. Louis won, 20-0. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Linebacker Will Witherspoon #51 of the St. Louis Rams battles Raiders blocking back Zack Crockett #32 during a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders on August 24, 2007 at McAfee Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Raiders defeated the Rams 20-10. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
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Linebacker Will Witherspoon #51 of the St. Louis Rams battles Raiders blocking back Zack Crockett #32 during a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders on August 24, 2007 at McAfee Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Raiders defeated the Rams 20-10. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20), St. Louis Rams linebacker Larry Grant (59) of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
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Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20), St. Louis Rams linebacker Larry Grant (59) of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

"OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: Na'il Diggs #53 of the St. Louis Rams stops Darren McFadden #20 of the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 19, 2010 in Oakland, California. The Raiders won 16-14. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
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"OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: Na'il Diggs #53 of the St. Louis Rams stops Darren McFadden #20 of the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 19, 2010 in Oakland, California. The Raiders won 16-14. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2010 G. Newman Lowrance
"OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: Oshiomogho Atogwe #21 and James Butler #37 of the St. Louis Rams make a tackle against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 19, 2010 in Oakland, California. The Raiders won 16-14. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
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"OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: Oshiomogho Atogwe #21 and James Butler #37 of the St. Louis Rams make a tackle against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 19, 2010 in Oakland, California. The Raiders won 16-14. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2010 G. Newman Lowrance
"OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: James Hall #96 of the St. Louis Rams gets set against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 19, 2010 in Oakland, California. The Raiders won 16-14. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
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"OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: James Hall #96 of the St. Louis Rams gets set against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 19, 2010 in Oakland, California. The Raiders won 16-14. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2010 G. Newman Lowrance
"OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: Danel Fells #46 of the St. Louis Rams runs with a reception against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 19, 2010 in Oakland, California. The Raiders won 16-14. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
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"OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: Danel Fells #46 of the St. Louis Rams runs with a reception against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 19, 2010 in Oakland, California. The Raiders won 16-14. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2010 G. Newman Lowrance
Members of the St. Louis Rams gather around the football during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, September 19, 2010 in Oakland. The Raiders won the game 16-14. (AP Photo/Paul Jasienski)
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Members of the St. Louis Rams gather around the football during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, September 19, 2010 in Oakland. The Raiders won the game 16-14. (AP Photo/Paul Jasienski)

St. Louis Rams defensive back Ron Bartell (24) waits for the snap during an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010 in Oakland. The Raiders won the game, 16-14. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)
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St. Louis Rams defensive back Ron Bartell (24) waits for the snap during an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010 in Oakland. The Raiders won the game, 16-14. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)

"OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: Steven Jackson #39 of the St. Louis Rams runs for yardage against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 19, 2010 in Oakland, California. The Raiders won 16-14. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
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"OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: Steven Jackson #39 of the St. Louis Rams runs for yardage against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 19, 2010 in Oakland, California. The Raiders won 16-14. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2010 G. Newman Lowrance
"St. Louis Rams tackle Greg Robinson during the game against the Oakland Raiders. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
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"St. Louis Rams tackle Greg Robinson during the game against the Oakland Raiders. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2015 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
"St. Louis Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein during the game against the Oakland Raiders. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
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"St. Louis Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein during the game against the Oakland Raiders. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2015 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
"St. Louis Rams tackle Garrett Reynolds during the game against the Oakland Raiders. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
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"St. Louis Rams tackle Garrett Reynolds during the game against the Oakland Raiders. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2015 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (18) celebrates with Sammy Watkins after catching a touchdown pass against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
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Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (18) celebrates with Sammy Watkins after catching a touchdown pass against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Rich Pedroncelli
Safety #43 John Johnson III of the Los Angeles Rams with an interception during the Rams 33-13 Monday Night Football victory over the Oakland Raiders in an NFL Season Opener Weeks 1 football game on September 10, 2018, in Oakland, CA. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)
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Safety #43 John Johnson III of the Los Angeles Rams with an interception during the Rams 33-13 Monday Night Football victory over the Oakland Raiders in an NFL Season Opener Weeks 1 football game on September 10, 2018, in Oakland, CA. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)

Daniel Bowyer/Rams
Wide receiver #18 Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams during the Rams 33-13 Monday Night Football victory over the Oakland Raiders in an NFL Season Opener Weeks 1 football game on September 10, 2018, in Oakland, CA. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)
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Wide receiver #18 Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams during the Rams 33-13 Monday Night Football victory over the Oakland Raiders in an NFL Season Opener Weeks 1 football game on September 10, 2018, in Oakland, CA. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)

Daniel Bowyer/Rams
Cornerback (22) Marcus Peters of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass and runs for a pick six touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during the Rams 33-13 victory against the Raiders in a Week 1 NFL Monday Night Football football game, Monday, September 10, 2018, in Oakland, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Cornerback (22) Marcus Peters of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass and runs for a pick six touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during the Rams 33-13 victory against the Raiders in a Week 1 NFL Monday Night Football football game, Monday, September 10, 2018, in Oakland, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis/© Los Angeles Rams
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams rushes against the Oakland Raiders during the Rams 33-13 victory against the Raiders in a Week 1 NFL Monday Night Football football game, Monday, September 10, 2018, in Oakland, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams rushes against the Oakland Raiders during the Rams 33-13 victory against the Raiders in a Week 1 NFL Monday Night Football football game, Monday, September 10, 2018, in Oakland, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis/© Los Angeles Rams
Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball against the Oakland Raiders during the Rams 33-13 victory against the Raiders in a Week 1 NFL Monday Night Football football game, Monday, September 10, 2018, in Oakland, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball against the Oakland Raiders during the Rams 33-13 victory against the Raiders in a Week 1 NFL Monday Night Football football game, Monday, September 10, 2018, in Oakland, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis/© Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver #18 Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams during the Rams 33-13 Monday Night Football victory over the Oakland Raiders in an NFL Season Opener Weeks 1 football game on September 10, 2018, in Oakland, CA. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)
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Wide receiver #18 Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams during the Rams 33-13 Monday Night Football victory over the Oakland Raiders in an NFL Season Opener Weeks 1 football game on September 10, 2018, in Oakland, CA. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)

Daniel Bowyer/Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season

Travis Ellison / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Jeff Spaur/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Joseph Baura / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season

Jared Martinez/Copyright Godspeed, Good Sir Photography
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season

Jared Martinez/Copyright Godspeed, Good Sir Photography
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Jeff Spaur/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Jeff Spaur/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season

Jared Martinez/Copyright Godspeed, Good Sir Photography
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Joseph Baura / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Travis Ellison / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Travis Ellison / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

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Perhaps this is the week Aaron Donald gets on the board. He certainly flashed in two games last week. Clearly, these are not the circumstances anyone was expecting when he came out of retirement late in the summer.

"You can't curl up and think it's over. It's not over. You have a lot of ball to play. You just have to find a way to play better and find a way to win games," Donald told the media at his weekly press conference. "I think there's nothing to panic about. Is there a sense of urgency? For sure, because we want to win. But as far as curling up and panicking like this is the end of the world, it's not that."

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