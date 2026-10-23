Rams and Raiders to battle in high-stakes showdown in Vegas | Game Preview

When it rains, it sure does pour.
And then sometimes it floods.
As if Monday's deluge of injury news was not enough – losing Poona Ford for the season, Davante Adams until the holidays, and Kobie Turner for a stint on the reserve list – midweek we learned that Nate Landman is in the concussion protocol and Puka Nacua left Thursday's practice with a calf injury.
Sunday, shorthanded at 2-4, having lost consecutive home games for the first time under Sean McVay, the Los Angeles Rams limp into Las Vegas for a shockingly sudden must-win.
So You're Telling Me There's a Chance?
The Rams are in no position to think about the playoffs. They're closer to the bottom in the NFC than contention.
But while the San Francisco 49ers pull further and further away, the truth of the matter is the NFC playoff bubble is soft.
Carolina leads the South at 3-2.
New York is on top of the East at 3-2-1.
Meanwhile, all four NFC North teams are currently in the playoff bracket. That's not sustainable, plus the Rams get a head-to-head against Green Bay the week of Thanksgiving (setting up to be a massive contest if LA can right the ship).
The eighth-place Seahawks are ahead of the Rams, but both those head-to-heads with Seattle are still well down the road.
The rest of the conference is 2-4 or worse. So, while this inexplicable start may have doomed any realistic hope of winning the division, there's every reason to believe the Rams could be in the playoff framework before the bye.
Ultimately, it boils down to whether or not you believe that with the remaining schedule this team can go 7-4 or 8-3 from here.
I do. But it's going to require a wave of new contributors stepping into larger roles, better situational mastery, and finally some complimentary football.
Cure For What Ails
Situated before the bye, the NFL trade deadline is looming on Tuesday, November 10. That's three games away: Raiders, Chargers, Commanders.
Flying home from DC in three weeks, the outlook will be everything.
At 5-4, it's game on. At 4-5 or worse, your phone will be ringing with teams eager to feast off your dismay.
So how do the Rams rip off a three-game winning streak, right when it feels like their season is on the brink?
Sean McVay and his staff don't need any of our assistance, but we discussed a few possible paths they may pursue on a new Between the Horns with D'Marco Farr and Maurice Jones-Drew.
Among the topics: How much will LA hammer the ground game against one of the worst run defenses in the NFL? The Rams were held under 100 yards rushing in each of their losses last week. Matthew Stafford is leading the NFL in pass attempts, completions, and yards. And despite having a run success rate right on par with last year's historic run game, the Rams have thrown on 65.4 percent of their offensive plays, according to Next Gen Stats, the sixth-highest rate in the league.
Notable and Quotable
"The first thing is you feel bad for the guys that are affected by things that oftentimes are out of their control," Sean McVay said this week regarding the rash of injuries facing his team. "Then the next thing is let's be able to deal with it. The game's coming on Sunday."
Matthew Stafford echoed those sentiments.
"We have enough guys on this roster that know what it takes to win," the reigning MVP said, with 11 games still to play in the regular season. "How can we go compete every single day so that Sunday when we turn the tape on, we're proud of how we competed, how we played, how we went about our business, and live with the results? I think that's the mindset of this group. If we do that, I think we're going to like the results more often than we don't."
It's hard to fathom that the Rams lead the NFL in yardage differential (yards gained minus yards allowed) but are 2-4 just like the Eagles who are dead last in the NFL. We all know the culprits, and aside from officiating, they're almost all under the Rams' control.
Three Rams drives have been terminated by a fumble. Four have led to a blocked or missed field goal, most in the NFL. Five have failed on a fourth down. Six have ended with an interception.
"Execution is the umbrella that everything fits underneath," Nate Scheelhaase offered on Thursday. "If you are hurting yourself with a penalty, if you are missing a block at the point of attack, if you aren't playing pitch and catch. Ultimately if you're turning the ball over, that all fits under the umbrella of execution and having great focus in those moments and a great ability to sustain drives when it matters the most."
As for the defense, the metrics will tell you they're a top 10 unit. They just held the Cardinals without a touchdown for four quarters despite not getting much help from the offense or kicking game. Yet the Rams only have eight sacks through six games. Most recently, they failed to sack Jacoby Brissett despite 35 dropbacks.
This week's opposing quarterback, Kirk Cousins, is expert in protecting himself and unloading the football. His sack rate on the season is 3.62 percent, the lowest it's been since McVay was his offensive coordinator in 2016.
"I think we're just going to continue working, trying to find the right piece to rush. I think a lot of it starts with stopping the run and putting them in those spots where they do have to throw it," defensive coordinator Chris Shula answered when asked about not just generating, but finishing pass rushes.
Las Vegas has really struggled to run the football so far, despite having the sixth overall pick from 2025, Ashton Jeanty. They rank 29th in the NFL in run game efficiency.
Ahead of Sunday's Week 7 matchup at Allegiant Stadium, take a look through photos of the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Las Vegas Raiders throughout the years.
Perhaps this is the week Aaron Donald gets on the board. He certainly flashed in two games last week. Clearly, these are not the circumstances anyone was expecting when he came out of retirement late in the summer.
"You can't curl up and think it's over. It's not over. You have a lot of ball to play. You just have to find a way to play better and find a way to win games," Donald told the media at his weekly press conference. "I think there's nothing to panic about. Is there a sense of urgency? For sure, because we want to win. But as far as curling up and panicking like this is the end of the world, it's not that."