'The straw that stirs the drink': Rams tight end room sparking energy in all phases, a microcosm of team and its mentality

"Talk about bumps and bruises, I mean, I feel like they're hanging on by a thread at times, and then they find a way to get out there that following Sunday," offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase said. "So I got a lot of appreciation for them."

Through the many bumps and bruises, the tight end room has continued to push through and be "the straw that stirs the drink" for the offense and team as a whole.

"Our whole team is willing and able to push through injuries for each other," Parkinson said. "I think it's a unique thing about the Rams that, from top down, Sean has cultivated this culture where you're going to do whatever you can for the team."

"It's kind of next-man-up mentality," Tyler Higbee said on Monday. "We got to do what we got to do. When guys aren't available to be out there with us, we just got to keep it going. As tight ends, (we) take pride in trying to be the straw that stirs the drink. For the offense, the team, the energy, whatever we got to bring, try to be out there and do our job, and trust the other guys that they're going to do theirs as well. Whether that's taking it up a notch, then so be it."

That "next-man-up mentality" has become a common phrase around the Rams' facility following the injuries sustained in Week 6 against the Cardinals. As it stands, wide receiver Davante Adams, defensive end Kobie Turner, outside linebacker Myles Garrett and Ferguson all remain on Injured Reserve for the time being.

Despite the recent injuries throughout the roster, the tight end room has been a microcosm of that next-man-up mindset all season long as they've dealt with all of their injuries.

That's where it all goes back to them being "the straw that stirs the drink" in their present form.

With the injuries and 2-4 record, the motto has now taken on an even bigger meaning. Being the energizer for the Rams has become more important than ever for the tight end room.

"I feel like we're adapting well and just trying to do our part, whatever they ask of us each week, that's just what we want to do," Allen said. "Whether that's put our hand in the dirt and block and do what we need to do in that aspect, sign us up. And if we need to go run routes and help in the pass game, we'll do that as well."