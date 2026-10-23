'The straw that stirs the drink': Rams tight end room sparking energy in all phases, a microcosm of team and its mentality

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — With the Rams' current state — dealing with a slew of injuries and a 2-4 record — the tight end room has adopted a motto.
"We have a saying: the straw that stirs the drink," Davis Allen told therams.com.
The motto isn't new for them, but with the introduction of more 13 personnel last season that led to taking on a bigger role with both blocking and receiving, the tight ends have become more involved in the Rams offense than ever.
With more involvement comes more motivation to be the energizers for the entire team.
"We're out there a lot as a tight end group these days, so we want to be the motivators, the energy guys," Parkinson told therams.com of what the motto means to him. "So making sure that we bring that juice for the team and for the offense, and also getting excited when the defense makes plays, special teams, things like that."
The Rams tight end room alone has gone through their fair share of injuries to start the season.
Allen has dealt with multiple injuries so far this year. The most severe was a quad injury during Rams Training Camp that kept him out of practice from Aug. 3 to when he returned for individual drills on Aug. 24, ultimately playing in Week 1. Last week, he was listed on the injury report with a foot injury, and still ultimately played, still not missing a single game. Parkinson has been working through both a knee and a shoulder injury, missing Week 4 against the Eagles. Finally, Terrance Ferguson is on Injured Reserve after sustaining a medial ankle sprain in Week 3 against the Broncos. Head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that Ferguson is "just continuing to rehab, don't have any sort of imminent return for him quite yet."
"Talk about bumps and bruises, I mean, I feel like they're hanging on by a thread at times, and then they find a way to get out there that following Sunday," offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase said. "So I got a lot of appreciation for them."
Through the many bumps and bruises, the tight end room has continued to push through and be "the straw that stirs the drink" for the offense and team as a whole.
"Our whole team is willing and able to push through injuries for each other," Parkinson said. "I think it's a unique thing about the Rams that, from top down, Sean has cultivated this culture where you're going to do whatever you can for the team."
"It's kind of next-man-up mentality," Tyler Higbee said on Monday. "We got to do what we got to do. When guys aren't available to be out there with us, we just got to keep it going. As tight ends, (we) take pride in trying to be the straw that stirs the drink. For the offense, the team, the energy, whatever we got to bring, try to be out there and do our job, and trust the other guys that they're going to do theirs as well. Whether that's taking it up a notch, then so be it."
That "next-man-up mentality" has become a common phrase around the Rams' facility following the injuries sustained in Week 6 against the Cardinals. As it stands, wide receiver Davante Adams, defensive end Kobie Turner, outside linebacker Myles Garrett and Ferguson all remain on Injured Reserve for the time being.
Despite the recent injuries throughout the roster, the tight end room has been a microcosm of that next-man-up mindset all season long as they've dealt with all of their injuries.
That's where it all goes back to them being "the straw that stirs the drink" in their present form.
With the injuries and 2-4 record, the motto has now taken on an even bigger meaning. Being the energizer for the Rams has become more important than ever for the tight end room.
"I feel like we're adapting well and just trying to do our part, whatever they ask of us each week, that's just what we want to do," Allen said. "Whether that's put our hand in the dirt and block and do what we need to do in that aspect, sign us up. And if we need to go run routes and help in the pass game, we'll do that as well."
As a receiver especially, Higbee has been a reliable target for quarterback Matthew Stafford, nearly matching his receiving yards total from a season ago in four less games (246 yards through six games in 2026 against 281 yards in 10 games in 2025).
Allen had a highlight fingertip grab in Week 5 against the Bills on third down in the red zone that led to a touchdown pass on the very next play. And Parkinson, still pushing through injuries, had a go-ahead touchdown with 47 second left in the Rams' loss to the Cardinals in Week 6.
Those efforts as pass catchers, in addition to ones as blockers and on special teams, haven't gone unnoticed by teammates and coaches. Scheelhaase shared his appreciation for their perseverance, and Stafford was no different.
"(There are) a bunch of guys that are battling through all sorts of stuff to be out there and be productive for us, so I appreciate that room very much," Stafford said on Wednesday. "What we ask them to do on a down-in and down-out basis, whether that's offense or special teams, these guys do it all for us. That's a really selfless group in there. They all play for each other, play for our team, and couldn't be more appreciative of all of them. And I feel like they've done a hell of a job."
Due to the many unforeseen circumstances, the Rams tight end room having that next-man-up mentality and being "the straw that stirs the drink" is going to be more important now than ever — and they're ready to take on any responsibility thrown their way.
"When your number's called, you just want to be able to do your part and do it well," Allen said. "I think we're all trying to embrace that as much as possible now, whatever they ask us to do, make sure that you're prepared and just do your job."