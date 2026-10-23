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Injury Report, Week 7 at Raiders: Puka Nacua and Trent McDuffie questionable, Nate Landman ruled out

Oct 23, 2026 at 02:14 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (1:25 p.m. PT, FOX).

Nacua left Thursday's practice early with the aforementioned calf injury. Head coach Sean McVay on Friday said Nacua "took part in a majority of the practice, left, (and then) got it checked out." McVay also said that "I don't think he (Nacua) knows exactly when it occurred."

However, McVay did characterize the injury as "minor."

"You look at it, and there's just a little minor thing in there, and felt it where he wasn't able to have some of the power and full explosion, and just kind of noticed it," McVay said. "But I don't think he was aware of any sort of specific play that led to it."

Cornerback Trent McDuffie (groin) is also listed as questionable. McDuffie did not practice all week.

Meanwhile, inside linebacker Nate Landman (concussion) was ruled out, but is "making good progress," McVay said. With Landman out, McVay confirmed Los Angeles will elevate inside linebacker Eric Kendricks from the practice squad.

For the Raiders, tight end Carter Runyon (foot) and wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (hamstring) have been ruled out, while running back Mike Washington (foot/back) is listed as questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

NIR = Not Injury Related

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Trent McDuffieCBGroinDNPDNPDNPQuestionable
Nate LandmanILBConcussionDNPDNPDNPOut
Josh WallaceCBCalfFullFullFull-
Colby ParkinsonTEShoulderFullFullFull-
Puka NacuaWRCalf-LimitedDNPQuestionable
Alaric JacksonOLNIR-Rest--DNP-
Byron YoungOLBNIR-Rest--DNP-
Aaron DonaldDENIR-Rest--DNP-

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Related Links

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Tonka HemingwayDTConcussionDNPLimitedFull-
Brock BowersTEHamstring/CalfLimitedFullFull-
Folorunso FatukasiDTShoulderLimitedFullFull-
Kolton MillerTShoulderLimitedFullFull-
Quay WalkerLBChestLimitedLimitedFull-
Mike WashingtonRBFoot/BackLimitedDNPDNPQuestionable
Spencer BufordGKneeFullFullFull-
Segun OlubiLBWristFullFullFull-
Carter RunyonTEFootFullFullFullOut
Dont'e ThorntonWRHamstringFullFullFullOut
Trey ZuhnGKneeFullFullFull-

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