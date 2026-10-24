Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams at Raiders on Sunday in Las Vegas for Week 7

Throughout the regular season, therams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there on Saturday, Oct. 24 about your Los Angeles Rams before their Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT.
Experts make their predictions for Week 7
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Raiders:
- Three of the five NFL.com analysts picked the Rams to beat the Raiders. All their picks are here.
- Six of the eight Sports Illustrated staffers picked the Rams to win against the Raiders. All of their Week 7 predictions can be seen here.
- Nine of the 11 ESPN experts chose the Rams to come out on top on Sunday against the Raiders. Picks for every game can be viewed here.
Preview coverage from therams.com
- Stu Jackson on defensive end Aaron Donald's mindset amid adversity
- "We got to keep playing ball, find a way to win, be more consistent. I know on defense, eliminate explosive plays, so I think we got to play better. We got to play better as a team. We got to find ways to finish games. So we just got to just do our job." - Donald
- Stu Jackson on quarterback Matthew Stafford's personal approach for the Rams
- "Every year is different, every game is different. You can't sit there and go, 'Because we did X, we're going to do Y,' but we obviously know what it takes to win football games. We have enough guys on this roster that know what it takes to win and that starts today." - Stafford
- Zach Edwards on the tight end room's motto of being "the straw the stirs the drink"
- "When guys aren't available to be out there with us, we just got to keep it going. As tight ends, (we) take pride in trying to be the straw that stirs the drink. For the offense, the team, the energy, whatever we got to bring, try to be out there and do our job, and trust the other guys that they're going to do theirs as well. Whether that's taking it up a notch, then so be it." - tight end Tyler Higbee
- Zach Edwards on the Rams' collective "next-man-up" mentality and preparations for the Raiders
- "On the outside, I'm sure there is reason to feel worrisome, panicked. You got players on the inside that feel like they can figure out, problem solve and get back to work. So you got a great locker room. You got a great staff. ... That's what our mindset and mentality has been as we approach this week." - offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase
Other preview coverage heading into Week 7
- The Los Angeles Daily News' Adam Grosbard on new Rams kicker Brandon McManus' excitement to keep playing in the NFL
- "Any chance you get to play this game that I love, that I've had a chance to play for a long time, I was excited to get the call to come to the workout. I'm excited to get back out here and have an opportunity." -McManus
- The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein on how Stafford views his role moving forward
- "That's when my role becomes even more important as a leader, as somebody that can try and help steady the ship for us and make sure that I'm doing my part to do everything I can to help us win football games becomes even more important." - Stafford
- The Athletic's Nate Atkins on the Rams' mindset in the wake of adversity
- "Man, my confidence is still as high as ever. We know what we've got on our team and in this locker room. We come to practice every single week. That's why we can't lose our focus. We can't lose what matters the most, and that's the work." - running back Kyren Williams