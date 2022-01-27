From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Von Miller look ahead to NFC Championship vs. 49ers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford﻿, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and outside linebacker Von Miller each held video conferences with local and national media on Wednesday, discussing Kupp being named the PFWA 2021 Offensive Player of the Year, facing the 49ers a third time this season, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"I think both teams are very familiar (with each other). There's good schemes, there's great players. That's why we're in this position." – McVay