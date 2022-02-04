From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Von Miller talk preparation for Bengals, Super Bowl LVI

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and outside linebacker Von Miller each held video conferences with local and national media Thursday, discussing their impressions of the Bengals offense and defense, drawing on Super Bowl experiences, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"I think it's important to specifically allocate the game plan over the next two weeks in a way that's digestible and very clear for the players, but not feeling like you got to overwhelm them early on in the week." – McVay