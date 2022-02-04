From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Von Miller talk preparation for Bengals, Super Bowl LVI

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and outside linebacker Von Miller each held video conferences with local and national media Thursday, discussing their impressions of the Bengals offense and defense, drawing on Super Bowl experiences, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"I think it's important to specifically allocate the game plan over the next two weeks in a way that's digestible and very clear for the players, but not feeling like you got to overwhelm them early on in the week." – McVay
- Based on how they prepared for Super Bowl LIII, McVay is ensuring the players aren't have to cram the gameplan.
- McVay said one thing he thought he made a mistake with for Super Bowl LIII was taking the approach that the bulk of it needed to be installed prior to traveling to Atlanta, hence the approach to delegating time more effectively this time around.
"They're a really talented group in the backend, really all across the defense." – Stafford
- The play of the Bengals' secondary has had a pivotal role in their path to Super Bowl LVI, led by talented safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III.
- "They do a really nice job of route recognition, concept recognition, taking educated guesses and chances," Stafford said.
"You don't have to be in front of the team. You can just pull a guy to the side and say, 'We're one game away from football heaven.'" – Miller
- For Miller, sometimes the best piece of advice for his teammates ahead of Super Bowl week is the simplest, like what he mentioned above.
- At the same time, Miller also tries to impart wisdom on his Rams teammates through the same speeches he heard from Peyton Manning, DeMarcus Ware, Emmanuel Sanders, Demaryius Thomas and Aqib Talib to pay it forward.