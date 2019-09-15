New home of the Los Angeles Rams officially named SoFi Stadium

"It would be impossible to build a stadium and entertainment district of this magnitude without incredible and innovative partners who share our ambitions for Los Angeles, our fans worldwide and the National Football League," said Kroenke. "Since breaking ground at Hollywood Park, more than 12,000 people have worked side-by-side on this project, and we are proud to now have SoFi join us on this journey as we prepare to open in the summer of 2020. From our first meeting with Anthony Noto and his team, it was clear that SoFi wants to transform not only the financial industry but also the lives of its members. SoFi has a deep appreciation of the aspirations of its members - quality education, home ownership and achieve their ambitions. They are helping millions of people achieve their dreams and helping us realize our own promise at SoFi Stadium. Customer service and the fan experience is tantamount to everything we'll do at SoFi Stadium. It was critical for us to find a tech-focused partner who is on the cutting edge and genuinely understands the needs of all of our constituents and who challenges us to think in creative ways to make every visitor to SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park feel special and at home."

Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff added, "In less than a year, the Rams will be running out of the tunnel into SoFi Stadium as people around the world see Mr. Kroenke's creativity, dedication and hard work come to life through this game-changing building. We are thrilled to be teaming with SoFi on a partnership that will extend beyond the columns of the stadium, one that will combine our passions for inspiring people to realize their ambition and climb higher."

A 27,000 square foot SoFi-branded VIP activation space inside the stadium will be utilized for special events, including a dedicated SoFi lounge for its members to access, one of the exclusive opportunities the company plans to offer members as part of this partnership. Community partnerships and programs will be announced in the coming months, leading up to the opening of the stadium.

"We're thrilled to be introducing SoFi Stadium to the world, through our partnership with Hollywood Park," said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi. "This is a giant leap toward achieving our company's mission of helping people get their money right by reaching our members where they are. The partnership with this transformative project taking shape under Stan Kroenke's leadership is the perfect opportunity to drive awareness and trust in the SoFi brand as we continue to grow and reach members on a national level."

SoFi Stadium is the first indoor-outdoor stadium to be constructed. Adjacent to the stadium and under the same roof canopy is a 6,000-seat performance venue and the 2.5-acre American Airlines Plaza. The performance venue will host a variety of events, including concerts, esports events, award shows, as well as community gatherings. Hollywood Park will feature more than 1.5 million square feet of retail and office space initially, 2,500 residences, a hotel, and more than 20 acres of parks.