Get to know Michigan State OT A.J. Arcuri | Pick 261

May 09, 2022 at 11:22 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams used their seventh selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on Michigan State offensive tackle AJ Arcuri, who was chosen in the seventh round, 261st overall.

Here's what you should know about him.

1) Another Big Ten reinforcement for the offensive line

Arcuri joins a Rams offensive line room that also includes fellow Big Ten products Brian Allen (also an MSU alum), David Edwards, Rob Havenstein and draft classmate Logan Bruss (all three Wisconsin).

2) Lending a helping hand

During his 2017 redshirt freshman season, Arcuri was one of 10 Michigan State players to volunteer with the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Houston during the Spartans' bye weekend (Sept. 15-17), according to his school bio.

3) Putting the Michigan State offensive line back on the NFL Draft map

Arcuri was the first Spartan offensive lineman to be selected in the NFL Draft since Allen was chosen by the Rams in the fourth round in 2018.

Related Links

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams OL AJ Arcuri | 2022 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of newly drafted Los Angeles Rams OL AJ Arcuri from his time at Michigan State.

Michigan State offensive tackle AJ Arcuri gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 49-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Michigan State offensive tackle AJ Arcuri gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 49-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Michigan State offensive tackle AJ Arcuri plays against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Purdue defeated Michigan State 40-29. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michigan State offensive tackle AJ Arcuri plays against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Purdue defeated Michigan State 40-29. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michigan State offensive tackle AJ Arcuri plays against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Purdue defeated Michigan State 40-29. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michigan State offensive tackle AJ Arcuri plays against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Purdue defeated Michigan State 40-29. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

4) Speaking of connections to Allen...

Arcuri said during his post-selection press conference that he was roommates with Brian's younger brother, Matt, at Michigan State, so he's very familiar with the Allen family.

5) Never not working

TheRams.com asked each of the team's draft picks, as you have developed in your football career from high school to now being drafted into the NFL, can you share how you were Always Working to get to this point?

Here was what Arcuri had to say:

"I feel like my path hasn't always been the easiest. I've gone through some adversity just as pretty much any other player has. But I think I've always just known that this is a sport that I want to play and this is something that I want to do, so I've always given my full effort to that."

