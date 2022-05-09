Get to know Michigan State OT A.J. Arcuri | Pick 261

TheRams.com asked each of the team's draft picks, as you have developed in your football career from high school to now being drafted into the NFL, can you share how you were Always Working to get to this point?

"I feel like my path hasn't always been the easiest. I've gone through some adversity just as pretty much any other player has. But I think I've always just known that this is a sport that I want to play and this is something that I want to do, so I've always given my full effort to that."