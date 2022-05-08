Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Get to know Kansas State DB Russ Yeast | Pick 253

May 08, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams used their seventh selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on Kansas State defensive back Russ Yeast, who was chosen in the seventh round, 253rd overall.

Here's what you should know about him.

1) Double the degrees

Already the proud owner of a Bachelor's degree, Yeast tweeted on May 4th that he also earned his Master's degree.

2) Pro football pedigree

Yeast's father, Craig, was a fourth-round draft pick by the Bengals in 1999 and played three NFL seasons – two with the Bengals and one with the Jets. Craig later played four seasons in the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger Cats from 2002-06.

3) Shrine Bowl find

The East-West Shrine Bowl was good to the Rams this year, as Yeast was one of three players from that all-star game picked by Los Angeles, joining fellow defensive backs Decobie Durant and Quentin Lake.

4) Versatile player

Yeast played safety and cornerback in college, and also returned a pair of kickoffs early in his career.

5) Never not working

TheRams.com asked each of the team's draft picks, as you have developed in your football career from high school to now being drafted into the NFL, can you share how you were Always Working to get to this point?

Here was what Yeast had to say:

"I can't thank my family and the prior coaches I've always had enough, always pushing me and always believing in me and allowing me to get to this point in my life. It's just hard work. It's always been a lifetime goal, and I'm just happy it came to fruition."

Advertising