Get to know Kansas State DB Russ Yeast | Pick 253

TheRams.com asked each of the team's draft picks, as you have developed in your football career from high school to now being drafted into the NFL, can you share how you were Always Working to get to this point?

"I can't thank my family and the prior coaches I've always had enough, always pushing me and always believing in me and allowing me to get to this point in my life. It's just hard work. It's always been a lifetime goal, and I'm just happy it came to fruition."