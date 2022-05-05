Get to know UCLA DB Quentin Lake | Pick 211

The Rams used their fourth selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake, who was chosen in the sixth round, 211th overall.
Here's what you should know about him:
1) Pro football pedigree
Lake's father, Carnell, was an All-Pro defensive back who played 11 seasons in the NFL – the majority of which were with the Steelers – and went on to be named to the All-Decade team of the 1990s.
2) Social Justice leadership
According to his school bio, Lake was enrolled in the Transformative Coaching and Leadership Graduate program within UCLA's School of Education. The program aims to "contribute to the creation of a more just, equitable and humane society through enlightened and socially conscious sports education and leadership" by analyzing teaching and coaching across all levels of sports "through the lens of equity access, diversity and human dignity."
3) Shrine Bowl find
Of the four defensive backs the Rams drafted this year, three competed in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Lake was one of the three, along with Decobie Durant and Russ Yeast.
4) Short travels to begin NFL career
Lake starred at Mater Dei High in Santa Ana before moving on to UCLA for his college career. Mater Dei's campus is roughly 40 miles from SoFi Stadium, while UCLA's is around 14 miles.
Of course, he also grew up in Irvine, which is where the Rams have hosted training camp.
5) Never not working
TheRams.com asked each of the team's draft picks, as you have developed in your football career from high school to now being drafted into the NFL, can you share how you were Always Working to get to this point?
Here was what Lake had to say:
"This has been a dream since since I was real early (in my career)," Lake said. "Even before UCLA, I knew that being in the NFL and making it to the NFL was definitely a dream. I continued to work throughout my career in high school, and even throughout my career in college. The NFL was something that I definitely wanted to accomplish."
Take a look at photos of newly drafted Los Angeles Rams defensive back Quentin Lake from his time at UCLA.