Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Get to know UCLA DB Quentin Lake | Pick 211

May 05, 2022 at 10:45 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams used their fourth selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake, who was chosen in the sixth round, 211th overall.

Here's what you should know about him:

1) Pro football pedigree

Lake's father, Carnell, was an All-Pro defensive back who played 11 seasons in the NFL – the majority of which were with the Steelers – and went on to be named to the All-Decade team of the 1990s.

2) Social Justice leadership

According to his school bio, Lake was enrolled in the Transformative Coaching and Leadership Graduate program within UCLA's School of Education. The program aims to "contribute to the creation of a more just, equitable and humane society through enlightened and socially conscious sports education and leadership" by analyzing teaching and coaching across all levels of sports "through the lens of equity access, diversity and human dignity."

3) Shrine Bowl find

Of the four defensive backs the Rams drafted this year, three competed in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Lake was one of the three, along with Decobie Durant and Russ Yeast.

Related Links

4) Short travels to begin NFL career

Lake starred at Mater Dei High in Santa Ana before moving on to UCLA for his college career. Mater Dei's campus is roughly 40 miles from SoFi Stadium, while UCLA's is around 14 miles.

Of course, he also grew up in Irvine, which is where the Rams have hosted training camp.

2022-get-to-know-rookies-head-and-shoulders-ad-16x9

5) Never not working

TheRams.com asked each of the team's draft picks, as you have developed in your football career from high school to now being drafted into the NFL, can you share how you were Always Working to get to this point?

Here was what Lake had to say:

"This has been a dream since since I was real early (in my career)," Lake said. "Even before UCLA, I knew that being in the NFL and making it to the NFL was definitely a dream. I continued to work throughout my career in high school, and even throughout my career in college. The NFL was something that I definitely wanted to accomplish."

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams DB Quentin Lake | 2022 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of newly drafted Los Angeles Rams defensive back Quentin Lake from his time at UCLA.

Southern California running back Vavae Malepeai, left, is tackled by UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec 12, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
1 / 12

Southern California running back Vavae Malepeai, left, is tackled by UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec 12, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (37) breaks up a pass intended for LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
2 / 12

UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (37) breaks up a pass intended for LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake
3 / 12

UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake

Don Liebig/Copyright Don Liebig/ASUCLA
UCLA Athletics - 2021 UCLA Bruins Football versus the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at The Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA. August 28th, 2021 Copyright Don Liebig/ASUCLA 210828FBC0951.NEF
4 / 12

UCLA Athletics - 2021 UCLA Bruins Football versus the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at The Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA. August 28th, 2021 Copyright Don Liebig/ASUCLA 210828FBC0951.NEF

Don Liebig/Copyright Don Liebig/ASUCLA
UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake waits for the team'sNCAA college football game against Utah on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
5 / 12

UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake waits for the team'sNCAA college football game against Utah on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake intercepts a pass intended to Utah wide receiver Samson Nacua, not shown, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
6 / 12

UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake intercepts a pass intended to Utah wide receiver Samson Nacua, not shown, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/AP
UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake warms up before an NCAA college football game against Fresno State Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
7 / 12

UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake warms up before an NCAA college football game against Fresno State Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (37) defends in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
8 / 12

UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (37) defends in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (37) defends against Oregon during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
9 / 12

UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (37) defends against Oregon during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
10 / 12

UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
11 / 12

UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (55) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
12 / 12

UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake (55) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Where are they now? Former Rams DE & Super Bowl XXXIV Champion Kevin Carter

Even though drafted 5th overall by the Rams in the 1995, defensive end Kevin Carter came into the league with a chip on his shoulder. After 14 seasons and over 100 career sacks, his consistency and reliability made him one of the best to ever play the game.

news

Rams agree to terms with 17 undrafted free agents

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with 17 undrafted free agents following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Get to know Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams | Pick 164

Here's what you should know about new Rams running back Kyren Williams.

news

Get to know South Carolina State DB Decobie Durant | Pick 142

Here's what you should know about new Rams defensive back Decobie Durant.

news

Roundup: Grades for and reactions to Rams' 2022 NFL Draft picks

What did experts have to say about the Los Angeles Rams' 2022 NFL Draft picks following the conclusion of the draft?

news

Get to know Wisconsin G Logan Bruss | Pick 104

Here's what you should know about new Rams guard Logan Bruss.

news

Landing on Rams defense a foundational opportunity for Derion Kendrick's NFL career

When it comes to getting started in the NFL, there's no better spot for new Rams defensive back Derion Kendrick to land than on a defense led by Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Bobby Wagner.

news

Motivated Troy Hill ready to fill whatever role is asked of him

Returning to the Rams via trade after a year with the Browns, cornerback Troy Hill arrives in Los Angeles "with a chip on my shoulder."

news

Los Rams seleccionan en el Draft a otro liniero de Wisconsin y toman una dotación completa de defensivos profundos

La clase del Draft 2022 de los Rams tiene a un corredor que es fan del equipo desde niño y cuenta con mucho "pedigrí" al incluir a dos hijos de exjugadores de la NFL

news

Social Roundup: Rams players react to addition of newest teammates | 2022 NFL Draft

Current Los Angeles Rams players took to social media to react to the addition of their newest teammates

news

AJ Arcuri: "I'm fired up about this opportunity"

New Rams offensive tackle A.J. Arcuri is ready to make the most of getting drafted.

Advertising