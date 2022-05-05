Get to know UCLA DB Quentin Lake | Pick 211

TheRams.com asked each of the team's draft picks, as you have developed in your football career from high school to now being drafted into the NFL, can you share how you were Always Working to get to this point?

"This has been a dream since since I was real early (in my career)," Lake said. "Even before UCLA, I knew that being in the NFL and making it to the NFL was definitely a dream. I continued to work throughout my career in high school, and even throughout my career in college. The NFL was something that I definitely wanted to accomplish."