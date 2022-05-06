Get to know Georgia DB Derion Kendrick | Pick 212

TheRams.com asked each of the team's draft picks, as you have developed in your football career from high school to now being drafted into the NFL, can you share how you were Always Working to get to this point?

"Really just being where my feet are, for real. Not really about what the next thing I got going on (is) or what the future may hold. Just trying to be great at that time. That's really how it's been for me, and that's really how you got to be as a player. You just got to be in the moment. That's all I really focused on throughout my career, high school (and beyond). Just focus on what I gotta do and it led me to winning and led me to winning multiple championships over time. Just had great guidance from coaches, family's been supportive, it's been great."