No fans at SoFi Stadium until further notice

After consulting state and local health officials, the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers and SoFi Stadium announced Tuesday that home games "will be held without fans in attendance until further notice" due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This means the Rams' Sept. 13 home opener against the Cowboys will be played without fans in attendance.

"While we all look forward to coming together to celebrate this new era of sports and entertainment in Los Angeles, the health and safety of our fans, community, players and staff remains our top priority," the joint statement said. "We will continue to work with LA County Department of Public Health and the City of Inglewood on a plan that, when circumstances permit, safely brings fans to SoFi Stadium and adheres to local, State, CDC and NFL guidelines."

If public health conditions "significantly improve" and state guidance progresses enough that the Rams, Chargers and SoFi Stadium feel fans can safely attend home games, the teams and the stadium will communicate the news at that time.

"While we are doing everything to safely open SoFi Stadium and ultimately fulfill its promise to Rams fans, the NFL and to this region, we know our ability to welcome fans into the building will be guided by the wisdom of health care experts and the policies of local, state and federal government officials. Therefore, we won't speculate on any timeline as to when fans will be able to join us," Los Angeles Rams Chairman/Owner E. Stanley Kroenke said in a statement. "The health and well-being of our employees, community and the nation, remains our highest concern.

"Millions across California and the country are on the front lines fighting COVID-19, caring for our neighbors and protecting our communities. We applaud their selfless and tireless heroism and thank them for their many sacrifices. All of us can't wait until the day we come together to celebrate life and resiliency through sports. Until then, we ask that everyone continue to stay safe and support one another."

Rams Season Ticket Members were emailed prior to the announcement to tell them the news and outline various exclusive benefits available this season, including cardboard cutouts and fantasy football leagues. Season Ticket Members were reminded that they have the option to either receive a full refund for money paid for 2020 season tickets or credit any payments towards 2021 season tickets.