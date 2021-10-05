Notable Rams-Seahawks games through the years

Week 10, 2018 season: Rams 36, Seahawks 31

At this juncture of the 2018 season, the Rams were coming off their first loss of the season. They needed a late defensive stand, but it was enough to bounce back and earn the victory to become 9-1 on the season.

The win gave the Rams their first regular season sweep over the Seahawks since 2015 and first sweep of the NFC West division since 2002.

Week 15, 2017 season: Rams 42, Seahawks 7

The Rams opened the game scoring 40 unanswered points on their way to this blowout victory that moved them to 10-4 in Sean McVay's first season as head coach.

The bulk of that scoring was thanks to Gurley, who produced 180 total scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving).

Wild Card Round, 2004 playoffs: Rams 27, Seahawks 20

Quarterback Marc Bulger's 17-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cam Cleeland with 2:11 remaining broke a 20-all tie, then the Rams made a defensive stand at their own 5-yard line with 27 seconds left to secure this playoff victory.

Week 2, 2000 season: Rams 37, Seahawks 34

Kicker Jeff Wilkins' field goal with 27 seconds remaining lifted St. Louis to this victory over Seattle at Husky Stadium early in the 2000 season.

Wilkins made all four of his field goal attempts in this game, plus all three of his extra point attempts, as the Rams moved to 2-0. Running back Marshall Faulk had 153 scrimmage yards (68 rushing, 85 receiving) and one touchdown to pace the Rams offense.

Week 3, 1985 season: Rams 35, Seahawks 24

Making his return and 1985 season debut after a contract holdout, running back Eric Dickerson posted 31 carries for 150 yards and three touchdowns in this Los Angeles victory over Seattle.

It was all the more impressive considering he had just 16 carries for 43 yards in the first half, according to an article from the game by the Los Angeles Times.