Notable Rams-Seahawks games through the years

The 3-1 Rams travel to Seattle to take on Russell Wilson and the 2-2 Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, resuming another NFC West series that has produced several memorable games.
Ahead of Thursday's contest (5:20 p.m. pacific time, FOX/NFL Network/Amazon), theRams.com takes a look at a few of the notable Rams-Seahawks matchups through the years.
Wild Card round of 2020 playoffs: Rams 30, Cardinals 20
The two teams split the pair of regular season matchups – the Rams won the Week 10 game at SoFi Stadium, then Seahawks won at Lumen Field in Week 16 to clinch the division title – before the Rams won the rubber match in the playoffs to advance to the divisional round.
John Wolford initially started the game and completed 3 of 6 passes for 29 yards before exiting the game late in the first quarter with a neck injury. He was replaced by Jared Goff – not far removed from thumb surgery – who completed 9 of 19 pass attempts for 155 yards and one touchdown in Los Angeles' victory.
L.A. was also helped by a 42-yard pick-six by cornerback Darious Williams, plus kicker Matt Gay going 3 for 3 on field goal attempts and 3 for 3 on extra point attempts.
Week 14, 2019 season: Rams 28, Seahawks 12
A 21-3 halftime lead provided enough cushion for the Rams to eventually get the victory, with multiple milestone performances from Rams players in the process.
Running back Todd Gurley passed Dick Bass and moved into eighth all-time on the franchise's career scrimmage yards list. His 113 against the Seahawks on this day gave him 7,319 total scrimmage yards.
Goff's two touchdown passes made him the seventh quarterback in franchise history to throw for at least 80 in their career, and wide receiver Cooper Kupp set a new career high with his sixth touchdown catch of the season.
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald's 1.5 sacks gave him 11 on the year, clinching his third straight season with double-digits in that category.
Week 10, 2018 season: Rams 36, Seahawks 31
At this juncture of the 2018 season, the Rams were coming off their first loss of the season. They needed a late defensive stand, but it was enough to bounce back and earn the victory to become 9-1 on the season.
The win gave the Rams their first regular season sweep over the Seahawks since 2015 and first sweep of the NFC West division since 2002.
Week 15, 2017 season: Rams 42, Seahawks 7
The Rams opened the game scoring 40 unanswered points on their way to this blowout victory that moved them to 10-4 in Sean McVay's first season as head coach.
The bulk of that scoring was thanks to Gurley, who produced 180 total scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving).
Wild Card Round, 2004 playoffs: Rams 27, Seahawks 20
Quarterback Marc Bulger's 17-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cam Cleeland with 2:11 remaining broke a 20-all tie, then the Rams made a defensive stand at their own 5-yard line with 27 seconds left to secure this playoff victory.
Week 2, 2000 season: Rams 37, Seahawks 34
Kicker Jeff Wilkins' field goal with 27 seconds remaining lifted St. Louis to this victory over Seattle at Husky Stadium early in the 2000 season.
Wilkins made all four of his field goal attempts in this game, plus all three of his extra point attempts, as the Rams moved to 2-0. Running back Marshall Faulk had 153 scrimmage yards (68 rushing, 85 receiving) and one touchdown to pace the Rams offense.
Week 3, 1985 season: Rams 35, Seahawks 24
Making his return and 1985 season debut after a contract holdout, running back Eric Dickerson posted 31 carries for 150 yards and three touchdowns in this Los Angeles victory over Seattle.
It was all the more impressive considering he had just 16 carries for 43 yards in the first half, according to an article from the game by the Los Angeles Times.
The Rams moved to 3-0 with the win.