Offseason position reset: Linebacker

With the offseason program underway and the 2022 NFL Draft just five days, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster.
Up next: Linebacker.
Key offseason moves
- Signed veteran Bobby Wagner to a five-year deal. Besides bringing a reliable tackler to the middle of the defense, Wagner's arrival also adds valuable mentor to second-year pro Ernest Jones.
- Re-signed Travin Howard. The former seventh-round pick came up big late in the season and especially the playoffs with his game-clinching interception in the NFC Championship.
Who's under contract
2021 stats: 170 total tackles, five pass breakups and one interception while starting in the 16 games he played in with the Seahawks.
2021 stats: 61 total tackles, one sack, two interceptions and four pass breakups while starting in seven of the 15 regular season games he played in. Also registered nine total tackles and one sack in the two playoff games he appeared in following his return from injury.
2021 stats: 21 total tackles, one interception and three pass breakups while starting in two of the 12 regular season games he played in. Added 10 total tackles, one interception and three pass breakups while playing in all four playoff games (two starts).
2021 stats: 22 total tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble while starting two of the eight regular season games he played in. Added two total tackles and one QB hit while playing in all four playoff games.
2021 stats: Two total tackles while playing in nine regular season games after re-joining the Rams late in the season (was initially signed to the Chiefs practice squad at the beginning of the year before landing on the Rams' practice squad again and later being elevated to the active roster).
2021 stats: 70 total tackles, nine sacks, one forced fumble and one interception while starting all 17 regular season games. Added 12 total tackles and two sacks while starting all four playoff games.
2021 stats: 22 total tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble while starting in four of the 11 regular season games he played in. Played in one playoff game, but did not record any stats.
2021 stats: Played in one game but did not record any stats.
2021 stats: Three total tackles in eight regular season games. Added one tackle while playing in two playoff games.
2021 stats: Joined practice squad in late November and spent rest of time on there.
What's next
Finding a new starter opposite Leonard Floyd. With Von Miller departing in free agency, the Rams need to find a replacement.