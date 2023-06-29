Offseason position reset: Offensive line

With the offseason program wrapped and training camp coming up in late July, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster.
Up next: Offensive line.
Key offseason moves
- Selected Steve Avila in the second round of this year's draft. With a background in playing center and both guard spots, Avila brings valuable position flexibility to the offensive line.
- Re-signed Coleman Shelton to a two-year contract. Shelton's versatility being able to play guard or center has made him a critical piece to Los Angeles' offensive line rotation over the last two seasons.
Who's under contract
2022 stats: Started first six games of the season before sustaining season-ending Achilles injury in Week 6 against the Panthers.
2022 stats: Started in six of eight games played before being shut down the remainder of the season due to blood clots.
2022 stats: Started all 17 regular season games.
2022 stats: Played in eight games, making one start.
2022 stats: Started at right tackle in all 14 games for back-to-back national champion Georgia.
2022 stats: Played in one game after being signed off the Bears' practice squad in mid-November.
2022 stats: Played in two games, starting one before sustaining a broken ankle in Week 2 against the Falcons that forced him to miss the rest of the season.
2022 stats: Did not play in 2022 after tearing his ACL and MCL against the Texans in Week 2 of the preseason.
2022 stats: Started all 15 games at left guard for national runner-up TCU.
2022 stats: Started all seven games he played in; missed five after undergoing a knee procedure following an injury sustained in the season opener, missed another two for a thumb injury sustained in Week 10 against the Cardinals, then missed the final three games because of a calf injury sustained in Week 15 against the Packers.
2022 stats: Started all 13 games played; missed four due to high ankle sprain sustained in Week 4 against the 49ers.
2022 stats: Started all 13 games at left guard in his final season at Wake Forest.
2022 stats: Started all 11 games at center in his final season at Youngstown State.
2022 stats: 12-game starter in his final collegiate season at Baylor.
What's next
Figuring out the rest of the starting five. Besides veteran Rob Havenstein at right tackle, every position along the offensive line is up for grabs based on the combinations experimented with this spring. Quarterback Matthew Stafford already acknowledged the position battle at center with Shelton and Allen both rotating there throughout OTAs. Another factor in that is also players who are getting healthy after season-ending injuries in 2022 like Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and Logan Bruss.