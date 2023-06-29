Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Offseason position reset: Offensive line

Jun 29, 2023 at 01:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

With the offseason program wrapped and training camp coming up in late July, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster.

Up next: Offensive line.

230629_OffseasonResetOL_16x9

Key offseason moves

  • Selected Steve Avila in the second round of this year's draft. With a background in playing center and both guard spots, Avila brings valuable position flexibility to the offensive line.
  • Re-signed Coleman Shelton to a two-year contract. Shelton's versatility being able to play guard or center has made him a critical piece to Los Angeles' offensive line rotation over the last two seasons.

Who's under contract

Related Links

**70 - OT Joe Noteboom**

Joe Noteboom

#70 OT

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 321 lbs
  • College: TCU

2022 stats: Started first six games of the season before sustaining season-ending Achilles injury in Week 6 against the Panthers.

**77 - OT Alaric Jackson**

Alaric Jackson

#77 OT

  • Height: 6-7
  • Weight: 285 lbs
  • College: Iowa

2022 stats: Started in six of eight games played before being shut down the remainder of the season due to blood clots.

**79 - OT Rob Havenstein**

Rob Havenstein

#79 OT

  • Height: 6-8
  • Weight: 330 lbs
  • College: Wisconsin

2022 stats: Started all 17 regular season games.

**61 - OT AJ Arcuri**

AJ Arcuri

#61 OT

  • Height: 6-7
  • Weight: 320 lbs
  • College: Michigan State

2022 stats: Played in eight games, making one start.

**71 - OT Warren McClendon Jr.**

Warren McClendon Jr.

#71 OT

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 300 lbs
  • College: Georgia

2022 stats: Started at right tackle in all 14 games for back-to-back national champion Georgia.

**57 - OT Zachary Thomas**

Zach Thomas

#57 OT

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 300 lbs
  • College: San Diego State

2022 stats: Played in one game after being signed off the Bears' practice squad in mid-November.

**72 - OT Tremayne Anchrum Jr.**

Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

#72 OG

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 314 lbs
  • College: Clemson

2022 stats: Played in two games, starting one before sustaining a broken ankle in Week 2 against the Falcons that forced him to miss the rest of the season.

**60 - G Logan Bruss** Reserve/Injured

Logan Bruss

#60 G

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 309 lbs
  • College: Wisconsin

2022 stats: Did not play in 2022 after tearing his ACL and MCL against the Texans in Week 2 of the preseason.

**73 - G Steve Avila**

Steve Avila

#73 G

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 332 lbs
  • College: TCU

2022 stats: Started all 15 games at left guard for national runner-up TCU.

**55 - OC Brian Allen**

Brian Allen

#55 C

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 303 lbs
  • College: Michigan State

2022 stats: Started all seven games he played in; missed five after undergoing a knee procedure following an injury sustained in the season opener, missed another two for a thumb injury sustained in Week 10 against the Cardinals, then missed the final three games because of a calf injury sustained in Week 15 against the Packers.

**65 - OG Coleman Shelton**

Coleman Shelton

#65 G

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 299 lbs
  • College: Washington

2022 stats: Started all 13 games played; missed four due to high ankle sprain sustained in Week 4 against the 49ers.

**66 - OC Sean Maginn**

Sean Maginn

#66 OC

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 298 lbs
  • College: Wake Forest

2022 stats: Started all 13 games at left guard in his final season at Wake Forest.

68 - OC Mike McAllister

Mike McAllister

#68 OC

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 305 lbs
  • College: Youngstown State

2022 stats: Started all 11 games at center in his final season at Youngstown State.

**63 - OL Grant Miller**

Grant Miller

#63 OL

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 306 lbs
  • College: Baylor

2022 stats: 12-game starter in his final collegiate season at Baylor.

What's next

Figuring out the rest of the starting five. Besides veteran Rob Havenstein at right tackle, every position along the offensive line is up for grabs based on the combinations experimented with this spring. Quarterback Matthew Stafford already acknowledged the position battle at center with Shelton and Allen both rotating there throughout OTAs. Another factor in that is also players who are getting healthy after season-ending injuries in 2022 like Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and Logan Bruss.

Related Content

news

Rams agree to terms with CB Ahkello Witherspoon

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with former Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

news

Behind the Grind Episode 3 takes fans inside McVay's statue unveiling at Miami (Ohio), Rams rookie arrivals, OTAs

An exclusive look at how the Rams offseason unfolded after the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Newcomer update: Stetson Bennett

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett.

news

Offseason position reset: Defensive line

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, here's an updated look at the Rams' defensive line room.

news

Newcomer update: Kobie Turner

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie defensive tackle Kobie Turner.

news

Offseason position reset: Wide receiver

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, here's an updated look at the Rams' wide receiver room.

news

Offseason position reset: Defensive back

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, here's an updated look at the Rams' defensive back room.

news

Newcomer update: Byron Young

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie outside linebacker Byron Young.

news

Offseason position reset: Running back

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, here's an updated look at the Rams' running back room.

news

Newcomer update: Steve Avila

TheRams.com kicks off its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie offensive guard Steve Avila.

news

Rams agree to terms with RB Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with running back Sony Michel.

Advertising