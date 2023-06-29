Offseason position reset: Offensive line

What's next

Figuring out the rest of the starting five. Besides veteran Rob Havenstein at right tackle, every position along the offensive line is up for grabs based on the combinations experimented with this spring. Quarterback Matthew Stafford already acknowledged the position battle at center with Shelton and Allen both rotating there throughout OTAs. Another factor in that is also players who are getting healthy after season-ending injuries in 2022 like Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and Logan Bruss.