Offseason position reset: Defensive line

Jun 27, 2023
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

With the offseason program wrapped and training camp coming up in late July, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster.

Up next: Defensive line.

Key offseason moves

  • Selected Kobie Turner in the third round of this year's draft. Stout against the run, the addition of Turner will help a Los Angeles run defense recover from losing a key piece in Greg Gaines, who signed with the Buccaneers in free agency.
  • Re-signed Marquise Copeland to a one-year deal. Copeland's 14 defensive stops – tackles causing an unsuccessful play by the offense – were fifth-most among Rams defensive lineman last season, per truMedia.

Who's under contract

**99 - DT Aaron Donald**

Aaron Donald

#99 DT

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 280 lbs
  • College: Pittsburgh

2022 stats: 49 total tackles, five sacks and 11 QB hits in 11 games (all starts) prior to sustaining a season-ending ankle injury.

2022-murchison-larrell-headshot

Larrell Murchison

#52 DT

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 297 lbs
  • College: N.C. State

2022 stats: Six total tackles, two QB hits and two sacks in three games with the Rams after being claimed off waivers by the Titans.

**93 - DT Marquise Copeland**

Marquise Copeland

#93 DT

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 287 lbs
  • College: Cincinnati

2022 stats: 31 total tackles, one sack and two QB hits in 15 games (nine starts).

**95 - DT Bobby Brown III** Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner

Bobby Brown III

#95 DT

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 324 lbs
  • College: Texas A&M

2022 stats: Eight total tackles in nine games (one start).

**91 - DT Kobie Turner**

Kobie Turner

#91 DL

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 288 lbs
  • College: Wake Forest

2022 stats: 38 total tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, nine QB hits and one fumble recovery in 13 games in his final collegiate season at Wake Forest.

**92 - DT Jonah Williams**

Jonah Williams

#92 DT

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 275 lbs
  • College: Weber State

2022 stats: 23 total tackles, four QB hits and half of a sack in 16 games (six starts).

**90 - DE Earnest Brown IV**

Earnest Brown IV

#90 DE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 270 lbs
  • College: Northwestern

2022 stats: Nine total tackles in five games (three starts).

2022 stats: Played in two games but did not record any snaps.

**94 - DL Desjuan Johnson**

Desjuan Johnson

#94 DE

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 252 lbs
  • College: Toledo

2022 stats: 65 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, one pass defensed and one interception in 14 games in his final season at Toledo.

Placeholder for not available image

Taron Vincent

#69 DT

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 305 lbs
  • College: Ohio State

2022 stats: 25 total tackles and half of a sack in 13 games (all starts) in his final season at Ohio State.

What's next

Finding roles for young players. Donald, Murchison, Copeland, Brown III and Williams all have experience, and Brown IV has been in the system for two seasons. Where does that leave the newcomers? As injuries showed last year, a team can never have enough depth in the trenches, so even if there are packages or other situational roles for the rookies, it will go long way toward developing that.

