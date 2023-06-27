Offseason position reset: Defensive line

With the offseason program wrapped and training camp coming up in late July, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster.
Up next: Defensive line.
Key offseason moves
- Selected Kobie Turner in the third round of this year's draft. Stout against the run, the addition of Turner will help a Los Angeles run defense recover from losing a key piece in Greg Gaines, who signed with the Buccaneers in free agency.
- Re-signed Marquise Copeland to a one-year deal. Copeland's 14 defensive stops – tackles causing an unsuccessful play by the offense – were fifth-most among Rams defensive lineman last season, per truMedia.
Who's under contract
2022 stats: 49 total tackles, five sacks and 11 QB hits in 11 games (all starts) prior to sustaining a season-ending ankle injury.
2022 stats: Six total tackles, two QB hits and two sacks in three games with the Rams after being claimed off waivers by the Titans.
2022 stats: 31 total tackles, one sack and two QB hits in 15 games (nine starts).
2022 stats: Eight total tackles in nine games (one start).
2022 stats: 38 total tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, nine QB hits and one fumble recovery in 13 games in his final collegiate season at Wake Forest.
2022 stats: 23 total tackles, four QB hits and half of a sack in 16 games (six starts).
2022 stats: Nine total tackles in five games (three starts).
2022 stats: Played in two games but did not record any snaps.
2022 stats: 65 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, one pass defensed and one interception in 14 games in his final season at Toledo.
2022 stats: 25 total tackles and half of a sack in 13 games (all starts) in his final season at Ohio State.
What's next
Finding roles for young players. Donald, Murchison, Copeland, Brown III and Williams all have experience, and Brown IV has been in the system for two seasons. Where does that leave the newcomers? As injuries showed last year, a team can never have enough depth in the trenches, so even if there are packages or other situational roles for the rookies, it will go long way toward developing that.