Offseason position reset: Wide receiver

With the offseason program wrapped and training camp coming up in late July, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster.
Up next: Wide receiver.
Key offseason moves
- Drafted Puka Nacua in the fifth round of this year's draft. While Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell gained more experience last year, Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson sidelined by injury showed the need for additional depth at wide receiver. Rams head coach Sean McVay said Nacua will compete for a role.
- Traded Allen Robinson II to the Steelers in March. McVay said this spring that the coaching staff was operating under the assumption they'd be working on maximizing Robinson's skillset after 2022 didn't meet expectations until that deal with Pittsburgh came together.
- Signed wide receivers Demarcus Robinson and Tyler Johnson. The two veteran receivers provide experience and depth to the group.
Who's under contract
2022 stats: 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns prior to sustaining a high ankle sprain against the Cardinals in Week 10 that ultimately ended his season.
2022 stats: 24 catches for 369 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games (nine starts); missed six games as he recovered from a second knee procedure.
2022 stats: 39 catches for 376 yards in 14 games (11 starts) before suffering season-ending calf injury in Week 15 against the Packers.
2022 stats: 18 catches for 298 yards and one touchdown in 13 games (four starts). Was inactive for three games and did not play in a fourth.
2022 stats: Saw five targets while playing in 10 games (one start).
2022 stats: Appeared in two games with the Texans but did not record any stats.
2022 stats: 48 catches for 458 yards and two touchdowns while playing all 17 regular season games (five starts) for the Ravens.
2022 stats: 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns, plus 25 carries for 209 yards and five touchdowns in nine games in his final season at BYU.
2022 stats: Two catches for 13 yards in six games.
2022 stats: 87 catches for 1,021 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games in his final season at Florida A&M.
2022 stats: 69 catches for 1,034 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games in his final season at Louisville.
2022 stats: Completed 36 of 72 pass attempts for 263 yards with two touchdowns against three interceptions in nine games in his final collegiate season at San Diego State.
What's next
Sorting out the rotation after Kupp and Jefferson. The Ram have depth and experience entering training camp this year between Skowronek, Atwell, Robinson and Johnson, but where does Nacua fit into the rotation after making a promising first impression during OTAs and minicamp? McVay said during OTAs they are expecting Nacua to be able to contribute and compete.