Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Offseason position reset: Wide receiver

Jun 24, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

With the offseason program wrapped and training camp coming up in late July, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster.

Up next: Wide receiver.

230625_OffseasonResetWR_16x9

Key offseason moves

  • Drafted Puka Nacua in the fifth round of this year's draft. While Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell gained more experience last year, Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson sidelined by injury showed the need for additional depth at wide receiver. Rams head coach Sean McVay said Nacua will compete for a role.
  • Traded Allen Robinson II to the Steelers in March. McVay said this spring that the coaching staff was operating under the assumption they'd be working on maximizing Robinson's skillset after 2022 didn't meet expectations until that deal with Pittsburgh came together.
  • Signed wide receivers Demarcus Robinson and Tyler Johnson. The two veteran receivers provide experience and depth to the group.

Who's under contract

Related Links

**10 - WR Cooper Kupp**

Cooper Kupp

#10 WR

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 208 lbs
  • College: Eastern Washington

2022 stats: 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns prior to sustaining a high ankle sprain against the Cardinals in Week 10 that ultimately ended his season.

**12 - WR Van Jefferson**

Van Jefferson

#12 WR

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 200 lbs
  • College: Florida

2022 stats: 24 catches for 369 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games (nine starts); missed six games as he recovered from a second knee procedure.

**18 - WR Ben Skowronek**

Ben Skowronek

#18 WR

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 224 lbs
  • College: Notre Dame

2022 stats: 39 catches for 376 yards in 14 games (11 starts) before suffering season-ending calf injury in Week 15 against the Packers.

**15 - WR Tutu Atwell**

Tutu Atwell

#5 WR

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 165 lbs
  • College: Louisville

2022 stats: 18 catches for 298 yards and one touchdown in 13 games (four starts). Was inactive for three games and did not play in a fourth.

**82 - WR Lance McCutcheon**

Lance McCutcheon

#82 WR

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 202 lbs
  • College: Montana State

2022 stats: Saw five targets while playing in 10 games (one start).

Placeholder for not available image

Tyler Johnson

#14 WR

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: Minnesota

2022 stats: Appeared in two games with the Texans but did not record any stats.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson

Demarcus Robinson

#15 WR

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 203 lbs
  • College: Florida

2022 stats: 48 catches for 458 yards and two touchdowns while playing all 17 regular season games (five starts) for the Ravens.

**17 - WR Puka Nacua**

Puka Nacua

#17 WR

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: BYU

2022 stats: 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns, plus 25 carries for 209 yards and five touchdowns in nine games in his final season at BYU.

2022-Trammell-Austin-headshot

Austin Trammell

#81 WR

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 185 lbs
  • College: Rice

2022 stats: Two catches for 13 yards in six games.

**19 - WR Xavier Smith**

Xavier Smith

#19 WR

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 174 lbs
  • College: Florida A&M

2022 stats: 87 catches for 1,021 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games in his final season at Florida A&M.

**\# - WR Tyler Hudson**

Tyler Hudson

#86 WR

  • College: Louisville

2022 stats: 69 catches for 1,034 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games in his final season at Louisville.

**4 - WR Braxton Burmeister**

Braxton Burmeister

#4 WR

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 200 lbs
  • College: San Diego State

2022 stats: Completed 36 of 72 pass attempts for 263 yards with two touchdowns against three interceptions in nine games in his final collegiate season at San Diego State.

What's next

Sorting out the rotation after Kupp and Jefferson. The Ram have depth and experience entering training camp this year between Skowronek, Atwell, Robinson and Johnson, but where does Nacua fit into the rotation after making a promising first impression during OTAs and minicamp? McVay said during OTAs they are expecting Nacua to be able to contribute and compete.

Related Content

news

Offseason position reset: Defensive back

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, here's an updated look at the Rams' defensive back room.

news

Newcomer update: Byron Young

TheRams.com continues its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie outside linebacker Byron Young.

news

Offseason position reset: Running back

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, here's an updated look at the Rams' running back room.

news

Newcomer update: Steve Avila

TheRams.com kicks off its offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2023 with rookie offensive guard Steve Avila.

news

Rams agree to terms with RB Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with running back Sony Michel.

news

Offseason position reset: Quarterback

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, here's an updated look at the Rams' quarterback room.

news

2023 Opponent Breakdown: New York Giants

In the 14th and final installment of a series catching up on the Rams' 2023 opponents, theRams.com breaks down their Week 17 road opponent, the New York Giants.

news

2023 Opponent Breakdown: New Orleans Saints

In the 13th of a series catching up on the Rams' 2023 opponents, theRams.com breaks down their Week 16 home opponent, the New Orleans Saints.

news

What we learned from Rams 2023 minicamp and OTAs

With the Rams breaking for the summer until they report for training camp at UC Irvine in late July, here are the top takeaways from minicamp and OTAs.

news

Derion Kendrick puts together promising spring as he prepares for big second season

Los Angeles Rams second-year cornerback Derion Kendrick's performance during OTAs and minicamp drew praise from coaches.

news

Observations from Day 2 of Rams minicamp 2023: Stetson Bennett's mobility, pressures from defensive front stand out

Takeaways from the Rams' final minicamp practice as the wrap up their 2023 offseason program.

Advertising