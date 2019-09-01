Patrick gives his mom a memorable birthday gift

Patrick's special gift was made possible because of his response to adversity, and within that, what he was able to show in the preseason.

During his time at Georgia, he was arrested three times on marijuana-related charges. His second offense, a pair misdemeanor charges involving possession of less than once ounce of marijuana and parking in a prohibited area, resulted in a four-game suspension.

His third offense, coming in the early morning hours after Georgia's 28-7 win over Auburn in the 2017 SEC Championship, would've resulted in dismissal from the team per the university's student-athlete handbook. According to ESPN's Mark Shlabach, Patrick and teammate Jayson Stanley were driving back to Atlanta from Winder, Georgia, when the car – driven by Stanley – was pulled over for speeding by a Barrow County sheriff who smelled marijuana coming from the car.

However, the charges were dropped 11 days later, according to multiple reports. Schlabach reported Stanley pled guilty to misdemeanor possession of marijuana and speeding and, in a video released by the Barrow County sheriff's office, claimed the marijuana and vehicle were both his and implored for Patrick not to be charged.

To Patrick's credit, he entered an in-patient treatment program, a move that helped him play in all 14 of the Bulldogs' games as a senior with eight starts in 2018. His 44 tackles helped lead Georgia to a Sugar Bowl appearance against Texas, where he logged a season-high seven stops.

Analyst Lance Zierlein wrote on Patrick's NFL.com draft profile that dependability was a concern given what happened away from the field in college. However, Rams GM Les Snead on Saturday felt confident that those days were behind Patrick going all the way back to when the club signed him in May.