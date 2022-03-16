Rams place original-round tenders on restricted free agents Travin Howard and Matt Gay

The Los Angeles Rams have placed original-round tenders on linebacker Travin Howard and kicker ﻿Matt Gay﻿﻿, both of whom are restricted free agents.

By tendering Howard and Gay, the Rams have right of first refusal for any contract offer they each receive from another team. Both players are still free to negotiate with any team; if the Rams do not match a contract offer from another team, they are entitled to a fifth-round pick for Gay and seventh-round pick for Howard.

The deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets is April 22, while the deadline for a restricted free agent's prior club to exercise right of first refusal is April 27.

Draft compensation for each tender – regardless of round – is due in the same league year as the offer sheet is signed, except when received two days or later prior to the NFL Draft.