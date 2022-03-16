Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams place original-round tenders on restricted free agents Travin Howard and Matt Gay

Mar 16, 2022 at 10:14 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams have placed original-round tenders on linebacker Travin Howard and kicker ﻿Matt Gay﻿﻿, both of whom are restricted free agents.

By tendering Howard and Gay, the Rams have right of first refusal for any contract offer they each receive from another team. Both players are still free to negotiate with any team; if the Rams do not match a contract offer from another team, they are entitled to a fifth-round pick for Gay and seventh-round pick for Howard.

The deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets is April 22, while the deadline for a restricted free agent's prior club to exercise right of first refusal is April 27.

Draft compensation for each tender – regardless of round – is due in the same league year as the offer sheet is signed, except when received two days or later prior to the NFL Draft.

Gay was named to his first Pro Bowl last season after making 32 of 34 field goal attempts – including 23 consecutive makes – and 48 of 49 extra point attempts during the regular season, plus 12 of 14 field goal attempts and all 15 extra point attempts in the playoffs.

Howard posted 21 total tackles and his first career interception, plus three pass breakups in 12 games last season, making two starts.

Related Content

news

Best of Johnny Hekker's time with the Rams

Punter Johnny Hekker had a memorable 10-year run with the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Rams release punter Johnny Hekker

The Los Angeles Rams have released veteran punter Johnny Hekker. 
news

Rams' 2022 draft picks set

Here's what the Rams' current allotment of draft picks looks like heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. 
news

Andrew Whitworth and the power of belief

Retiring after a 16-year NFL career, Andrew Whitworth's time will be remembered for the belief in himself and in others on and off the field that transformed the Rams and aided the greater Los Angeles area.
news

Rams awarded four compensatory picks, plus one special compensatory pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Rams have been awarded four compensatory selections, plus one special compensatory selection in this year's NFL Draft.
news

Andrew Whitworth announces retirement from NFL

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth is calling it a career after 16 seasons in the NFL.
news

Rams re-sign Coleman Shelton to two-year deal

Offensive lineman Coleman Shelton will avoid restricted free agency, re-signing with the Rams on a two-year deal. 
news

Rams, Brian Allen agree to terms on three-year deal

Rams offensive lineman Brian Allen will avoid unrestricted free agency, as he and the team have agreed to terms on a three-year contract.
news

Rams, Joe Noteboom agree to terms on three-year deal 

Rams offensive lineman Joe Noteboom will avoid unrestricted free agency, as he and the team have agreed to terms on a three-year contract. 
news

Offseason Outlook: Austin Corbett scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent

Rams offensive lineman Austin Corbett is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins March 16. 
news

Offseason Outlook: What are the options for Darious Williams and the Rams in 2022? 

Rams cornerback Darious Williams is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 16. 
Advertising