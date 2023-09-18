Puka Nacua appreciative of NFL rookie receiving records, but preferred it came in a win

All told, Nacua would have at least one catch on each of Los Angeles' five scoring drives Sunday afternoon.

"As far as getting open, he's winning his matchup," Stafford said. "If he gets a man matchup, he's winning. Doing a great job of separating and catching the ball, making plays after he catches it. If we're in zone, I'm just clicking through progressions. He was on the front side of a few of them today, and did a nice job making some catches."

And for as strong of a performance Nacua had, he still saw things he had to work on. He specifically pointed out the way he runs crossing routes as an area of focus.