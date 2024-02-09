Puka Nacua and Kobie Turner reflect on NFL Honors experience, postseason recognition from rookie seasons

A finalist for the AP 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award, Turner finished third in voting for the award behind Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (second) and Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (first). Turner tied defensive tackle Aaron Donald's franchise rookie record for sacks with nine – a total which led all rookies – and he also registered 57 total tackles (eight for loss), 16 QB hits and two passes defensed.

"I think it's a great start, and that's all it is," Turner said. "That's done, and now it's about what I do next. So now it's about preparing myself to be at my best next season and the season after that. I'll sit back and enjoy it a little bit. It definitely means a lot to have this level of success at the start, but that's just the beginning. And now there's expectations, or maybe not so many expectations, however it comes, but regardless, it's about staying in that present moment, staying focused, and that's what I'm going to focus on again next year."