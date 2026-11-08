Puka Nacua records season-high 150 receiving yards along with touchdown in Rams win over Commanders

On an afternoon with plenty of highs, Nacua himself also had a fair share of lows. Nacua had a few drops that he'd certainly like back, but his overall impact on the Rams was a significant net positive.

"That's one of the things that we want to be able to do as coaches is show confidence to come right back to you," McVay said when asked about how Nacua was able to shake off his mistakes.

"I gotta be able to just come down with the easy ones," Nacua said. "Especially on some of those ones where we're getting free access, gotta come down with them. But shoutout to Matthew, still being able to trust me."

Nacua ending with a season-high in receiving yards was a testament to the confidence McVay and Stafford have in Nacua. That confidence, though, was also paired with that fact that there simply weren't as many targets for Stafford to go to, and Nacua accounted for 150 of Stafford's 228 yards as a result.

Wide receiver Davante Adams is still on Injured Reserve after undergoing surgery from a hamstring injury. Then after tight end Terrance Ferguson returned to practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week following an ankle injury, he went down with a hamstring injury during practice on Friday and was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

For a third-straight game, the Rams were without two of their top pass catchers and put more on Nacua's plate. In those three games without both Adams and Ferguson, Nacua had 33 receptions for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

When all was said and done, injuries and drops aside, the Rams came away with a victory over the Commanders on Sunday. Nacua had his highs and lows, but playing complimentary football is what Nacua cares about — especially when Nacua accounted for two of the three fourth-down conversions and one of the two touchdowns for the Rams.

"We're walking away with points in the red zone, it's a positive play and giving a chance for our defense to play more aggressive. So when we're playing complementary football, it's always better," Nacua said.

On a day when Stafford needed to trust Nacua, Nacua delivered for Stafford time and time again.