Puka Nacua's career game in Week 5 shows how he helps Rams be 'efficient and explosive'

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Puka Nacua had a busy Monday night.

Between catching a team-high 17 of 24 targets for 138 yards and one touchdown and setting a new single-game career high in receptions, the Rams wide receiver consistently kept the chains moving for their offense.

"Definitely (different)," Nacua said on Thursday of the recovery process after a 17-catch game. "I'm not the biggest fan of ice. I do sauna and cold tub, but I think there was definitely maybe a little bit more ice this week for sure."

Fans and observers are used to that kind of imprint on the offense by Nacua, especially his yards after the catch. All of that production came despite the rare game where he didn't connect with quarterback Matthew Stafford on a deep ball.

Per Next Gen Stats, Nacua failed to catch either of his deep targets (20+ air yards), just the fourth time in his career he failed to record a deep completion on multiple targets. Next Gen Stats also says his 5.8 yards per target were the second fewest of his career in games with at least 10 targets. However, he generated 79 yards after the catch, the fifth most of his career.

That was still plenty to help the Rams offense operate efficiently and explosively through the air.

"I think he helps us when he's playing like he was and doing what he did," Stafford said. "He helps us be efficient and explosive. That's what you want to be as an offense. He's a guy that can, on first down, catch a six-yard hitch route or can go down the field and make a big play for us as well or catch and run one too. He's a fantastic player, has been since he entered the league. We're happy that he's doing his thing."

Arizona's defense enters Week 6 allowing the sixth-fewest total yards after the catch (496) but most passing yards allowed per play (7.9) and eighth-most passing yards per game (236.8). So, statistically, there are avenues to him potentially replicating last week's success.

Asked if he's aware of how many targets he's getting and receptions he's making in a game like Monday night's, Nacua indicated there were a couple tells, but he thinks more about the missed catches than the ones he made – which will likely be on his mind as he prepares for Sunday.