From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Aaron Donald, and Jalen Ramsey talk Bengals offense and defense, Super Bowl LVI

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and defensive back Jalen Ramsey each held video conferences with local and national media Friday, discussing their impressions of the Bengals offense and defense, their second Super Bowl experience (Donald), and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"His ability to get the ball in his hand(s) and his catch-and-run after he gets the ball in his hand, is what separates him from most. He's elite in that trait." – Morris
- Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's ability to making things after the catch is what has Morris' attention heading into Super Bowl LVI.
- Chase had 153 yards after the catch against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, most in a single game among wide receivers since 2006 (when it first began being tracked), according to CBS Sports.
"I think the secondary, when I look at those two safeties, this is one of the better safety combinations in our league." – O'Connell
- The play of Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III has been a crucial component to Cincinnati's postseason success.
- Bell's interception against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship led to the game-winning field goal that sent the Bengals to the Super Bowl, while Bates' interception against Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill on the first play of the game in the Divisional Round was a tone-setting play in an eventual 19-16 Bengals victory as Tannehill threw three picks total.
"These moments last forever. That's special stuff, man." – Donald
- Donald's family has grown since his first Super Bowl experience, making him cherish his experience surrounding Super Bowl LVI.
- Donald said when he went to his first Super Bowl, he promised his daughter she could play in the confetti – a promise they both still remember and she reminds him of.
"I was a fan of his game when he was at LSU." – Ramsey
- Ramsey was familiar with Chase well before his explosive rookie season with the Bengals this year.
- "I respect him. I think he's a good receiver," Ramsey said.