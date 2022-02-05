From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Aaron Donald, and Jalen Ramsey talk Bengals offense and defense, Super Bowl LVI

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and defensive back Jalen Ramsey each held video conferences with local and national media Friday, discussing their impressions of the Bengals offense and defense, their second Super Bowl experience (Donald), and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"His ability to get the ball in his hand(s) and his catch-and-run after he gets the ball in his hand, is what separates him from most. He's elite in that trait." – Morris