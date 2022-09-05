Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Rams DC Raheem Morris, OC Liam Coen and DL Aaron Donald on Josh Allen, Bobby Wagner, growth of young Rams receivers

Sep 05, 2022 at 04:50 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen and defensive lineman Aaron Donald each met with local media Monday prior to Monday's practice, discussing the challenges a quarterback like the Bills' Josh Allen presents, the growth of wide receivers Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"It's kind of the first time I've had opportunity to play against him. So studying him now, he's evolved into, almost that Ben Roethlisberger-type figure that I remember playing against." – Morris

  • Allen's skillset and overall game reminds Morris of former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, in terms of being a bigger quarterback who was mobile and could make every single throw.
  • "I'm really excited to play, but at the same time, hoping we can go out there and execute a good gameplan," Morris said.

"(Atwell) gives us some flexibility that Ben does as well, but in a different way." – Coen

  • Coen is pleased with the growth shown by both Atwell and Skowronek to this point.
  • Skowronek improved his ability to track the ball over camp and has impressed with the way he's competed with and without the ball in his hands, while Atwell can play "a few different positions."

"It makes us a lot more comfortable knowing he's behind us, honestly." – Donald

  • Donald said having Wagner on the Rams' defense is "a big upgrade for us."
  • Having a veteran presence like Wagner in the middle of the defense makes the unit more comfortable "knowing everything going to be handled the right way," according to Donald.

