From the Podium: Sean McVay and Bobby Wagner preview Week 3 at Cardinals

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and linebacker Bobby Wagner each met with local media prior to Wednesday's practice, discussing the latest on wide receiver Van Jefferson's status, facing Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"(Jefferson is) on track. It's kind of week to week right now." – McVay

Jefferson's status remains the same as it was last week, according to McVay.

McVay said he does not expect Jefferson to practice this week.

"It's really powerful when you got leaders like Jalen (Ramsey), like a Bobby Wagner, like guys like Aaron Donald, and then you look at on the offensive side, a lot of the same guys, pouring into these guys." – McVay