Newcomer update: Trent McDuffie

How He Got Here: McDuffie was acquired in a trade with the Chiefs on March 11 in exchange for the No. 29 overall pick in this year's draft, a 2026 fifth-round pick, a 2026 sixth-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick.

What's Next: Finding ways to capitalize on his versatility. Head coach Sean McVay last month said "you're seeing McDuffie all over," alluding to his inside/outside flexibility in the secondary. Thus, training camp will be an important time for defensive coordinator Chris Shula to pick up where they left off with McDuffie in that regard.

Bet You Didn't Know: McDuffie has spent 17 minutes and 26 seconds in tight coverage (less than one yard of separation), which is fifth-most in the league since 2022 (the year McDuffie entered the NFL) according to Next Gen Stats.