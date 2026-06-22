Newcomer update: Trent McDuffie

With the offseason program complete and Rams Training Camp on the horizon, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Kicking off the series is cornerback Trent McDuffie.
How He Got Here: McDuffie was acquired in a trade with the Chiefs on March 11 in exchange for the No. 29 overall pick in this year's draft, a 2026 fifth-round pick, a 2026 sixth-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick.
What's Next: Finding ways to capitalize on his versatility. Head coach Sean McVay last month said "you're seeing McDuffie all over," alluding to his inside/outside flexibility in the secondary. Thus, training camp will be an important time for defensive coordinator Chris Shula to pick up where they left off with McDuffie in that regard.
Bet You Didn't Know: McDuffie has spent 17 minutes and 26 seconds in tight coverage (less than one yard of separation), which is fifth-most in the league since 2022 (the year McDuffie entered the NFL) according to Next Gen Stats.
Quotable: "I've loved it here. I always talk to my fiancée (about) just the energy and the vibe that this place has each morning. I'm in the building at 7:00 AM and right away bro, I'm smiling. People are saying 'good morning,' people are just happy to be here back in L.A. So I've really enjoyed it these past few months."" - McDuffie after the Rams' June 8 OTA