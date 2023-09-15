Injury Report 9/15: Puka Nacua, Coleman Shelton, Russ Yeast and Ernest Jones questionable for Week 2 vs. 49ers; Nacua expected to play

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (oblique), offensive lineman Coleman Shelton (toe), defensive back Russ Yeast (knee) and linebacker Ernest Jones IV (illness) are listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. pacific time, FOX).
Nacua is expected to be "ready to go" for Sunday's game, according to Rams head coach Sean McVay. The oblique injury that caused Nacua to pop up on the injury report on Thursday was sustained in last week's game against the Seahawks, per McVay.
Rookie defensive back Jason Taylor II (groin) was initially on the Injury Report until being placed on Injured Reserve Friday afternoon.
For the 49ers, cornerback Samuel Womack (knee) has been ruled out.
Below are the final injury reports for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Joe Noteboom
|OL
|Ankle
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|DB
|Hip
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|Oblique
|-
|DNP
|Limited
|Questionable
|Coleman Shelton
|OL
|Toe
|-
|-
|Limited
|Questionable
|Russ Yeast
|DB
|Knee
|-
|-
|Limited
|Questionable
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|NIR-resting
|-
|-
|DNP
|-
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|Illness
|-
|-
|DNP
|Questionable
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Dre Greenlaw
|LB
|Groin
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Trent Williams
|T
|NIR-resting
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|George Kittle
|TE
|Groin
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|WR
|Wrist
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Samuel Womack
|CB
|Knee
|-
|DNP
|DNP
|Out