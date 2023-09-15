Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 9/15: Puka Nacua, Coleman Shelton, Russ Yeast and Ernest Jones questionable for Week 2 vs. 49ers; Nacua expected to play

Sep 15, 2023 at 02:55 PM
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (oblique), offensive lineman ﻿Coleman Shelton﻿ (toe), defensive back ﻿Russ Yeast﻿ (knee) and linebacker ﻿Ernest Jones IV﻿ (illness) are listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. pacific time, FOX).

Nacua is expected to be "ready to go" for Sunday's game, according to Rams head coach Sean McVay. The oblique injury that caused Nacua to pop up on the injury report on Thursday was sustained in last week's game against the Seahawks, per McVay.

Rookie defensive back Jason Taylor II (groin) was initially on the Injury Report until being placed on Injured Reserve Friday afternoon.

For the 49ers, cornerback Samuel Womack (knee) has been ruled out.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Joe Noteboom OL Ankle Limited Full Full -
Ahkello Witherspoon DB Hip Full Full Full -
Puka Nacua WR Oblique - DNP Limited Questionable
Coleman Shelton OL Toe - - Limited Questionable
Russ Yeast DB Knee - - Limited Questionable
Aaron Donald DT NIR-resting - - DNP -
Ernest Jones LB Illness - - DNP Questionable

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Dre Greenlaw LB Groin DNP Limited Full -
Trent Williams T NIR-resting DNP Full Full -
George Kittle TE Groin Full Full Full -
Ray-Ray McCloud WR Wrist Full Full Full -
Samuel Womack CB Knee - DNP DNP Out

